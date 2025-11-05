 America At A Standstill: The Longest Shutdown In U.S. History — Will Trump’s Next Move End The Deadlock?
America At A Standstill: The Longest Shutdown In U.S. History — Will Trump's Next Move End The Deadlock?

The U.S. faces its longest-ever government shutdown under President Trump, lasting 35 days. Millions of employees remain unpaid, services halted, and the economy suffers USD 11 billion in losses.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 11:38 AM IST
article-image
Historic Shutdown Hits the U.S. | Image by Grok. |

Washington: The United States is facing its longest-ever government shutdown, now stretching into 35 days, surpassing the previous 2019 record. The shutdown has occurred once again under President Donald Trump’s administration, leaving millions of Americans affected as the government remains partially closed. Thousands of departments and agencies have halted operations, and millions of federal employees have gone without pay. Despite 14 rounds of voting in the Senate, lawmakers have failed to reach an agreement. President Trump has now called a meeting with Republican leaders on Wednesday to break the deadlock.

Funding Stalemate in Congress

In the U.S., federal agencies cannot spend money without congressional approval. This time, Congress failed to agree on a funding bill, leading to the freezing of funds for many departments and triggering the shutdown. In the latest vote, the funding proposal was rejected 54–44, with no Democratic senator supporting the measure.

Impact on Workers and Public Services

The shutdown has deeply affected ordinary Americans. Thousands of offices are closed, and over 1.4 million federal employees are either furloughed or working without pay. Essential services such as passport processing, tax refunds, airport security, and national parks have been disrupted. Reports suggest losses of billions of dollars so far, with economic damage mounting daily.

Economic Toll Reaches USD 11 Billion

According to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), the U.S. economy has already suffered losses of USD11 billion (Rs 1 lakh crore) due to the shutdown. If it continues, the country’s GDP may fall by 1–2 percent in the fourth quarter. About 6.7 lakh employees are furloughed, while 7.3 lakh are working without pay, forcing many to borrow money for daily expenses. The CBO estimates that the loss in wages for furloughed employees amounts to USD400 million (Rs 3,300 crore) per day.

Air Travel Disruptions and Growing Concerns

Air travel across the U.S. has been severely impacted, with delays and flight cancellations at several airports. The Department of Transportation warned that 11,000 air traffic controllers have not received their salaries, which could soon cause serious disruptions nationwide.

Trump’s New Move to End the Deadlock

In a fresh attempt to resolve the crisis, President Trump has invited Republican senators for breakfast on Wednesday. Sources say he may push to remove the 'filibuster' rule to allow bills to pass with a simple majority instead of the required 60 votes. However, Democrats strongly oppose this proposal. Trump’s previous meeting with Senate leaders on October 21 ended without any breakthrough.

