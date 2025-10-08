FMF Foods Officially Launches Made-In-India Amul Cow Ghee In Fiji, Boosting Local Markets

File Image |

Suva: In a significant milestone for India-Fiji trade and cultural relations, FMF Foods officially launched Made-in-India Amul Cow Ghee in Fiji, marking a celebration of both culinary heritage and economic cooperation. The event was seen as a boost to local food markets and a symbol of the growing collaboration between the two nations, particularly in the spirit of community upliftment and mutual support, or as locally embraced Veilomani Dosti.

The High Commission of India in Suva shared the moment on X, stating: "Historic moment of launch of #MadeInIndia Amul Ghee in Fiji. Congratulations to @FMFFoods for organising the launch event, a milestone highlighting the strong and growing partnership in the spirit of Veilomani Dosti. Chief Guest, @FijiGovernment Deputy PM and Minister for Trade and Communications Hon. @KamikamicaManoa, praised the success of India’s cooperative sector.

Second Secretary Mr. Pradeep Menon represented @HCI_Suva at the event." The product was introduced in Fiji through a partnership between FMF Foods and Amul India, aiming to bring the rich, authentic flavour of Indian ghee to Fijian households. The launch not only promotes healthier food choices but also strengthens the people-to-people and business-to-business connections between India and Fiji.

Speaking to media, Pradeep Menon, Second Secretary (Consular and Commerce) at the Indian High Commission in Suva, highlighted the transparency and quality standards involved in the production of Amul ghee. Menon said that the milk is collected in villages, tested and sent to the factories to be clinically processed to the highest standards and then processed into ghee, ensuring it is safe and hygienic for people.

He further assured that the product is entirely natural and chemical-free, reflecting Amul's continued commitment to quality and consumer health. The Chief Guest at the launch, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Communications Manoa Kamikamica, praised India's cooperative movement, particularly Amul's model, for its positive impact on rural economies.

Kamikamica said that the next step was to scale those initiatives by connecting small farmers to larger markets, enabling them to earn better incomes and ensuring that value was retained in local communities. He shared insights from his visit to Gujarat, India, last year, where he observed the integration of digital innovation into Amul's supply chain. Farmers, he noted, receive real-time updates on milk prices and quality via mobile apps, a model that Fiji hopes to emulate to empower its own dairy sector.

