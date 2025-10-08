 EPFO Cracks Down On Corruption, New Guidelines Alert Staff & Subscribers – Here's What You Need To Know
EPFO Cracks Down On Corruption, New Guidelines Alert Staff & Subscribers – Here's What You Need To Know

EPFO has launched a strict crackdown on corruption, urging users not to pay bribes for any service. It has also introduced easier complaint options and several major system upgrades.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 02:03 PM IST
article-image
EPFO’s Big Step Against Corruption. |

New Delhi: The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has made a big announcement to stop corruption within its system. This move comes after several complaints appeared on social media, where users claimed that some EPFO officials were demanding bribes to process PF claims. Many users said their applications were rejected without reason, while others alleged that work was only getting done after money was paid under the table.

In a strong message shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), EPFO made it clear that it follows a zero-tolerance policy against bribery and corruption. The organization said that all services are completely free, and no one should ever pay even one rupee to get their work done.

How to File a Complaint if Asked for a Bribe

EPFO has advised that if anyone is asked to pay a bribe for services like claim settlement, registration, or any other help, they should immediately file a complaint. Complaints can be submitted to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) or the Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) of EPFO. The organization has warned that strict action will be taken against any employee caught demanding or accepting bribes.

article-image

Where and How to Complain?

To make it easy for users, EPFO has shared complaint options. You can file an online complaint through the official portal: www.portal.cvc.gov.in. If you prefer offline, you can also send a complaint letter through courier. The postal address is mentioned in their official social media post.

Major Changes Recently Made in EPFO

EPFO has also introduced several changes to make services smoother and faster. Now, users can withdraw up to Rs 1 lakh instantly using UPI or ATM, which is helpful in emergencies. The auto-settlement limit for claims has also been increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. This means small claims are now processed automatically without needing physical verification.

They have also reduced the number of documents needed for PF withdrawal from 27 to just 18, which has shortened the process time to just 3–4 days. If you’ve completed 3 years of employment, you can now withdraw up to 90 percent of your PF to buy a house or pay EMIs.

A new version of the system, EPFO 3.0, is also coming soon. It will include features like UPI payments, a mobile app, ATM card withdrawals, and real-time service tracking, making the user experience much better and transparent.

