 Electricity Bill Payments Of Farmers Affected By Floods, Haryana Government Steps In To Provide Relief With Special Scheme
Under the scheme, the payment of electricity bills for all agricultural tubewell consumers in the state for the period from July 2025 to December 2025 has been deferred for six months.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 11:25 AM IST
File Image |

Chandigarh: The Haryana government announced a special scheme to provide relief to farmers affected by heavy rains and floods during the monsoon season, said an energy department spokesperson on Tuesday.Under the scheme, the payment of electricity bills for all agricultural tubewell consumers in the state for the period from July 2025 to December 2025 has been deferred for six months.

The spokesperson informed that the electricity bills issued in July 2025 will now be payable in January 2026.Similarly, the August 2025 bills will be payable in February 2026, and the December 2025 bills will be payable in June 2026. This decision will benefit approximately 7.10 lakh agricultural consumers across the state.

The spokesperson further stated that the state government has clarified that during this period, no late payment surcharge will be levied on any agricultural tubewell consumer and electricity supply will continue as usual.The financial burden, arising from this deferment, will be borne by the Haryana government. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

