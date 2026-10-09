Ampere Doubles Retail Footprint To 600+ Experience Centres, Adds 50 New Locations

Ampere Doubles Retail Footprint |

Mumbai: Greaves Electric Mobility, a subsidiary of Greaves Cotton Limited, announced on 09 October 2026 that its electric vehicle brand Ampere has expanded its network to more than 600 experience centres across India.

Network Expansion

Ampere has added over 50 new experience centres across 15 states during the recent Navratri festive period. This expansion doubles its network footprint from approximately 300 centres just over a year ago.

Market Presence

The new centres are spread across four key regions: North (Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan), East (West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand), West (Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat), and South (Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala).

Management Commentary

Vikas Singh, Managing Director, Greaves Electric Mobility, said that building a nationwide network of experience centres is a critical part of Ampere’s growth strategy. He added that the company is moving with speed and has doubled its footprint in just over a year.

Read Also Greaves Electric Mobility Wins Electric Scooter Of The Year 2026 For Ampere Magnus Grand

Product Portfolio

The expanded network will provide customers direct access to Ampere’s range of electric scooters. The portfolio includes the Ampere Nexus EX+, Magnus GMax, Magnus Neo, and the recently launched Ampere Reo Vyb.

Battery Technology

The scooters feature next-generation LFP battery technology, offering up to a 5-year/75,000 km standard battery warranty. The battery life is stated to be up to 2,00,000 km.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.