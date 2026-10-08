Tembhi Naka's Durgeshwari Navratri 2026 Marks 48 Glorious Years With Majestic Badrinath Temple Replica | File Pic

Thane, October 08, 2026: Preparation is in its final stages for the grand Navratri celebrations at Tembhi Naka, a premier spiritual and cultural landmark in Thane. Drawing hundreds of thousands of devotees every year, the festival centres around the revered idol of 'I Durgeshwari'.

Originally established in 1978 by the late Dharmavir Anand Dighe Saheb, the public Navratri celebration has successfully completed a remarkable 48-year journey. Following Dighe Saheb’s vision, the festival continues with immense grandeur and devotion under the guidance of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister / Shiv Sena Chief Leader Eknath Shinde.

Devotion remains strong after 48 years

Highlighting the profound and timeless sentiment attached to the celebration, Thane Lok Sabha MP Naresh Mhaske shared his thoughts during the official press conference, stating:

"Though times have changed, the unwavering faith and devotion of the devotees toward the Goddess at Tembhi Naka remain as strong as ever even after completing a remarkable 48-year journey."

The festival transcends city limits, drawing devout crowds not only from Thane, Mumbai, and Navi Mumbai, but from various parts of Maharashtra and across India.

Key press conference attendees

The official press briefing announcing the festival highlights and arrangements was graced by several prominent dignitaries and leaders, including:

Sharmila Pimplolkar (Mayor), Pawan Kadam (Group Leader), Naresh Mhaske (Thane Lok Sabha Member of Parliament), Uttam Solanki (Trust President), Sudhir Kokate (Corporator / Joint Secretary), Hemant Pawar (Secretary), Kamlesh Chavan (Treasurer), Pooja Wagh.

Grand Badrinath temple replica unveiled

A primary highlight of this year's celebrations is a breathtaking, towering temporary architectural marvel depicting Uttarakhand's sacred Badrinath Temple.

Magnificent Dimensions: The replica stands at an impressive 71 feet in height, 100 feet in width, and 110 feet in length.

Intricate Structure: Supported by 51 structural pillars, the design features a spacious inner sanctum (Garbhara) measuring 40 by 40 feet with an interior ceiling height of 30 feet.

Expert Craftsmanship: Under the guidance of veteran art director Aman Vidhate, a dedicated team of 350 artisans spent two and a half months—including 21 intensive days working directly on-site—meticulously constructing the structure alongside brilliant electrical illuminations.

Historical roots: Anand Dighe Saheb’s vision

The Tembhi Naka Navratri Utsav is deeply rooted in the social vision and initiative of the late Dharmavir Anand Dighe Saheb, who launched the public celebration in 1978. Over the decades, the festival expanded exponentially, transforming Tembhi Naka into one of the country's prominent spiritual destinations during the nine holy nights. Today, this rich tradition is carried forward with unyielding momentum under Eknath Shinde’s leadership.

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Nine days of divine devotion

Throughout the nine days of Navratri, the Tembhi Naka venue pulses with vibrant festive energy, traditional rituals, and continuous devotional music. Early morning prayers transition into massive evening gatherings as throngs of devotees queue up for the auspicious darshan of Goddess 'Durgeshwari'.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has extended a warm invitation to families far and wide to partake in the divine blessings of Goddess Jagdamba.

The seamless day-to-day operations and grand execution of the festival are managed under the leadership of Trust President Uttamchand Solanki, Secretary Hemant Pawar, Joint Secretary Sudhir Kokate, and Treasurer Kamlesh Chavan, backed by the tireless efforts of dedicated party workers, Shiv Sainiks, Mahila Aghadi, and Yuva Sena members.

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