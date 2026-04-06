Greaves Electric Mobility Wins Electric Scooter Of The Year 2026 For Ampere Magnus Grand

Greaves Electric Mobility, a subsidiary of Greaves Cotton, has won the ‘Electric Scooter of the Year 2026’ award for its Ampere Magnus Grand. |

Bengaluru: Greaves Electric Mobility has secured a key industry recognition, underscoring its push to make electric scooters practical and accessible for everyday users.

The company’s Ampere Magnus Grand has been awarded ‘Electric Scooter of the Year 2026’ at the Bike India Awards. The recognition positions the product among the top offerings in India’s electric two-wheeler segment, particularly in the affordable category under Rs 1 lakh. The award reflects industry acknowledgment of the scooter’s design, usability, and performance in real-world conditions.

The Magnus Grand has been designed with a focus on balancing performance, technology, and everyday usability. It targets family riders transitioning to electric mobility, offering features that cater to urban commuting needs. The product combines advanced battery technology with a practical design approach, aiming to deliver reliability and comfort while remaining accessible to a broad customer base.

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The scooter is powered by a Lithium Iron Phosphate battery, supported by a 5-year or 75,000 km warranty, indicating long-term durability. It features a dual-frame chassis for improved stability, along with enhancements such as a digital display, improved ergonomics, and advanced braking systems. Additional design elements, including dual-tone color options and premium finishes, aim to combine functionality with modern styling.

The recognition aligns with the company’s broader strategy of expanding electric mobility adoption in India. By focusing on affordability and real-world usability, Greaves Electric Mobility aims to address barriers to EV adoption and encourage wider acceptance among consumers. The award also reinforces its position in the electric two-wheeler segment, where competition is intensifying with growing demand.

The company highlighted that the Magnus Grand reflects its commitment to delivering reliable and user-centric electric mobility solutions. The product’s positioning in the affordable segment makes it a key offering in driving adoption among first-time EV users. Greaves Electric Mobility continues to focus on innovation, accessibility, and sustainability as it expands its portfolio in India’s evolving EV market. The award adds to the company’s milestones as it strengthens its presence in the electric mobility space.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s press release dated April 6, 2026. All information has been derived from the disclosed document and has not been independently verified.