Ampere Launches Nexus EX+ Electric Scooter At ₹1.29 Lakh, Features IoT Intellipack

Mumbai: Greaves Electric Mobility, a subsidiary of Greaves Cotton, on 5 October 2026 announced the launch of the new Nexus EX+ electric scooter. The company stated that the Nexus EX+ strengthens its award-winning Nexus EV platform with IoT-enabled Intellipack.
New Features
Ampere's Intellipack provides an IoT-enabled intelligence and connectivity suite through the Ampere Connect App. This offers over 30 intelligent features, including real-time charging status, live tracking, geo-fencing, and remote vehicle diagnostics.
Performance Upgrades
The new 5 kW motor delivers a peak torque of 202 Nm at the wheel. The scooter can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in 4.5 seconds, which Greaves Electric Mobility said improves pick-up and gradeability for various terrains and load-bearing conditions.
Pricing and Availability
The Nexus EX+ is available in two variants: the standard Nexus EX+ priced at ₹1,29,999, and the Nexus EX+ with Intellipack priced at ₹1,35,999. The scooter is offered in Carbon Knight and Steel Grey colours and will be available across Ampere dealerships nationwide.
Battery and Warranty
Equipped with next-generation LFP battery technology, the Nexus EX+ is designed for a battery life of 2,00,000 km. It also comes with a 5-year or 75,000 km battery warranty, the company said.
Management Statement
Vikas Singh, Managing Director, Greaves Electric Mobility, stated that the Nexus EX+ enhances the EV platform with stronger performance and reliability. Singh noted that the IP65-rated charger adds to the product's durability across varied weather conditions.
Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.