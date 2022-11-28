Amazon shuts down wholesale distribution business in India | File/ Representative Image

Amid an exercise to wind up certain verticals as part of global exercise to cut costs, Amazon on Monday announced to shut down its wholesale distribution business in India.

The e-commerce major is discontinuing Amazon Distribution, its wholesale e-commerce website available in some parts of Bengaluru, Mysore and Hubli.

Amazon food delivery

The company earlier shut down its food delivery and online learning platform called Academy in India.

Read Also Amazon to stop delivering food in India from November 29: report

"We don't take these decisions lightly. We are discontinuing this programme in a phased manner to take care of current customers and partners," a company spokesperson said in a statement.

Amazon distribution service

Amazon had launched its distribution service to empower local kirana stores, pharmacies and department stores in the country.

Amazon Edtech vertical

Last week, Amazon said it is shutting down its food delivery business in India, a day after it announced to shut down its edtech vertical in the country.

Read Also Amazon to shut edtech service academy's operations in India from Aug 2023

Amazon food delivery serivce

Amazon started its food delivery service in India in May 2020.

"As part of our annual operating planning review process, we have made the decision to discontinue Amazon Food," said a company spokesperson.

The company has denied laying off people in India.