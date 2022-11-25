Amazon to stop delivering food in India from November 29: report

Just two years after launching its bid to rival Zomato and Swiggy, e-commerce giant Amazon has decided to step out of India's food delivery business, and has communicated the decision to restaurant partners. The platform had only managed to extend services to pincodes across Bengaluru, and had plans to expand into other parts of the country as of early 2022. The decision to end its journey in the online food delivery space in the country, also comes amid a massive layoff at Amazon, which has affected 10,000 employees globally.

According to reports, a mail to restaurants said that Amazon will fulfill its contractual and financial responsibilities towards them. At the same time it expects them to service orders from the platform till November 29. After wrapping up food delivery, Amazon plans to invest more in grocery and consumer goods deliveries.