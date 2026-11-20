Abhinav Agarwal |

Mumbai: Abhinav Agarwal, Director and Head of Amazon Prime India, has stepped down from the e-commerce giant after a 16-year career. Announcing his departure through a LinkedIn post on Thursday, Agarwal hinted at his next professional move involving commerce, logistics and product innovation.

His exit marks the end of a long association with Amazon, where he held leadership positions across supply chain management, digital advertising and Amazon Prime India's growth operations.

Abhinav Agarwal Announces Amazon Exit

Sharing the news on LinkedIn, Agarwal wrote, "After 16 incredible years, today is my last day at Amazon." He expressed gratitude towards colleagues and teams who contributed to his professional journey.

Agarwal highlighted the opportunities Amazon provided to explore different business functions without changing employers. "Not many places let you reinvent yourself that many times without leaving," he said, reflecting on his transition across multiple divisions.

Leadership Role At Amazon Prime India

According to his LinkedIn profile, Agarwal served as Director of Product and Engineering at Amazon Prime in Bengaluru since October 2021. In this position, he oversaw product development, marketing strategies and engineering teams responsible for expanding Amazon Prime's presence in India.

His responsibilities included supporting the growth of the company's subscription programme and strengthening customer engagement. Before taking charge of Prime operations, Agarwal worked in Seattle as Director of Product Tech and Performance Ads between April and September 2021. He began his Amazon career in September 2010 as a Network Planning Manager.

What's Next For Abhinav Agarwal?

While Agarwal has not disclosed his next employer or venture, he indicated that his upcoming role would combine commerce, logistics and product development. "Like every good book, this one must come to an end," he wrote.

He added that further details about his next professional chapter would be announced soon. Amazon has not announced a successor in the information available so far.

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