Virat Kohli Joins LinkedIn As Founder & Investor, Shares Vision To Build Global Sports Brands From India

Virat Kohli makes his Linkedin debut |

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has made his LinkedIn debut, using his first post to outline his vision for building sports businesses from India for global markets. He highlighted his association with Agilitas Sports and one8world, reflecting his growing focus on entrepreneurship beyond cricket. Kohli said India’s sporting ambitions should extend beyond producing world-class athletes to building globally competitive brands.

Virat Kohli’s Business Ventures: Agilitas Sports and one8world

Kohli identified himself as an investor in Agilitas Sports and a co-founder and co-creator of one8world. His business interests span manufacturing, consumer brands and distribution, with a broader focus on strengthening India’s position in the global sports industry. He also recalled seeing one8world come to life before thousands of people in his hometown.

Explaining what drew him to Agilitas, Kohli said his approach to business reflects the values he has developed through sport. “Sport has been such a big part of my life, and over the years I’ve realised that the same approach applies to everything you do,” he said. “If the intent is right and you genuinely care about what you’re building, people feel that. That’s what drew me to Agilitas.”

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Kohli’s Vision for India’s Sports Industry

In his debut post, Kohli spoke about his ambition to see more sports embraced across India while homegrown brands gain global recognition. “I’ve always wanted to see an India where every sport is followed, celebrated, and played,” he wrote. He added that a new generation was demonstrating the country’s ability to produce world-class athletes and build brands for international markets.

Kohli’s LinkedIn debut offers a glimpse into his ambitions beyond professional cricket, as he looks to contribute to the commercial growth of India’s sports ecosystem. His involvement in Agilitas Sports and one8world reflects an interest in building businesses alongside his sporting career.