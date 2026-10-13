Prithvi Shaw Restores Instagram Posts After Reconciling With Akriti Agarwal Weeks After Engagement Called Off

Prithvi Shaw Restores Instagram Posts After Reconciling With Akriti Agarwal | Prithvi Shaw/Instagram

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and actor-influencer Akriti Agarwal have reportedly reconciled weeks after calling off their engagement, with the couple now giving their relationship another chance. Amid the reconciliation, Shaw has restored his Instagram posts, while Akriti has also brought back photographs featuring the cricketer on her social media profile. The development comes days after their separation had sparked considerable speculation among fans.

Akriti confirmed their reconciliation through a personal clarification shared on Instagram on October 12. In her statement, she admitted that the opinions of people close to her had influenced her decision to call off their engagement. She acknowledged that she had made the decision without having the honest conversation their relationship deserved.

Prithvi Shaw/Instagram

Prithvi Shaw Restores Instagram Posts After Reconciling With Akriti Agarwal

“When I called off our engagement, I let the opinions of people close to me – who seemed to know our relationship better than we did – influence how I saw my fiancé and our relationship. I feel I was misguided, and I made a decision without giving us the honest conversation we deserved,” Akriti wrote.

Taking responsibility for her earlier decision, Akriti revealed that the two had since spoken openly, understood each other and decided to reunite. She also emphasised that they wanted to move forward based on their own understanding, trust and love. “We have since spoken openly, understood each other and chosen to be together again. Together, we are enough for each other, and we don’t need anyone else,” she added.

Prithvi Shaw also acknowledged Akriti’s statement by sharing it on his Instagram Story, accompanied by heart and evil-eye emojis. Akriti has reportedly restored the couple’s photographs on her profile, although comments on the posts have been turned off. Shaw’s latest social media activity has further drawn attention following his earlier decision to remove almost all posts from his account after their separation.

Prithvi Shaw/Instagram

The couple announced their engagement on March 8, 2026. However, their relationship came under scrutiny in the following months, with social media activity fuelling speculation about a possible split. In September, Akriti announced that they had mutually decided to part ways, citing different goals and circumstances for their future. The latest development marks a fresh chapter for the couple, who have asked people to respect their decision as they begin again.