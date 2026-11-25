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Mumbai: E-commerce giant Amazon on Wednesday announced that cumulative exports from India through its Amazon Global Selling programme have reached $27 billion, highlighting the growing international demand for Indian products and the expanding participation of domestic businesses in cross-border e-commerce.

The number of Indian exporters registered under the programme increased by 20% over the past year to 2.4 lakh, reflecting the growing adoption of digital platforms by domestic entrepreneurs.

Global Export Ambitions

The latest milestone brings Amazon closer to its ambitious target of facilitating $80 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports from India by 2030. Since its launch in 2015, Amazon Global Selling has facilitated the sale of more than one billion Made-in-India products to international customers through its global marketplaces.

The initiative provides Indian manufacturers, small businesses and entrepreneurs with opportunities to access international markets and diversify their customer base.

Delhi Leads Exporter Rankings

Delhi emerged as the largest contributor to Amazon's Indian exporter network, with more than 36,000 registered exporters. Rajasthan secured the second position with over 32,500 exporters, followed by Uttar Pradesh with more than 29,000, Gujarat with over 28,000 and Maharashtra with more than 23,500 exporters.

Smaller cities are also strengthening their presence in international e-commerce. Exporters from Erode in Tamil Nadu recorded sales exceeding $121.5 million between January 2025 and the third quarter of 2026, according to Amazon.

Health And Grocery Drive Growth

Health and personal care products emerged as the fastest-growing category, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 45% over the past decade. Grocery products followed with 44% growth, while beauty products and toys recorded a CAGR of 42% and 35%, respectively.

India's Digital Export Opportunity

The expansion of Amazon's exporter network underscores the increasing role of digital commerce in connecting Indian businesses with overseas consumers.

With growing participation from smaller cities and strong demand across consumer product categories, cross-border e-commerce is emerging as an important avenue for Indian businesses seeking global expansion and additional revenue opportunities.

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