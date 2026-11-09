DGTR Proposes Two-Year Quota On Soda Ash Imports To Protect Indian Manufacturers

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The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has recommended imposing quantitative restrictions on soda ash imports for two years to protect domestic manufacturers from a potential surge-related injury.

In its final findings, the trade authority proposed an import quota of 754,992 tonnes during the first year, increasing by 5% to 792,740 tonnes in the second year.

The recommendation, which requires government approval, follows an application by the Alkali Manufacturers Association of India (AMAI), representing DCW, GHCL, Nirma, RSPL and Tata Chemicals.

The association had originally sought restrictions for four years.

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According to DGTR, soda ash imports surged 89% from 517,653 tonnes in 2022-23 to 979,996 tonnes in 2023-24.

Annualised imports during January-September 2025 were estimated at approximately 1.01 million tonnes.

Although domestic manufacturers remained profitable and production recovered, the authority warned that sustained import growth threatened serious injury.

Of the 580,857-tonne increase in domestic demand, imports accounted for 494,371 tonnes, representing approximately 85% of additional consumption.

Landed import prices declined 39%, compared with a 34% fall in domestic selling prices.

The authority also observed weakening profitability indicators despite improvements in capacity utilisation and employment.

Under the proposed first-year allocation, the US would receive 159,388 tonnes, Turkey 128,697 tonnes, Kenya 121,847 tonnes and the European Union 117,179 tonnes.

Iran and the UAE would jointly receive 110,948 tonnes, while Russia and China would receive 70,289 tonnes and 46,487 tonnes, respectively.

The quotas would be distributed quarterly and cover natural and synthetic soda ash in light and dense forms.

Certain developing-country imports and eligible shipments under the Advance Authorisation Scheme would qualify for exemptions.

Soda ash is widely used in glass, detergents and chemical manufacturing.

While downstream industries raised concerns about higher costs and supply disruptions, the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals indicated that domestic capacity could meet demand.

DGTR said the proposed restrictions would allow manufacturers to improve efficiency, expand capacity and strengthen competitiveness.