Amazon, Flipkart asked to name top 5 sellers

New Delhi: E-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart have been asked to disclose names of top five sellers on their platform, price list of goods of preferred vendors and the kind of support provided to sellers, according to sources.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in separate questionnaires to these companies have also asked them to share their capital structure, business model and inventory management system.

These questions were sent to them after several complaints were made to the department by traders body CAIT that e-commerce companies have been violating the foreign direct investment policy in garb of mega festive sales.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) have time and again alleged that these companies follow unethical practices by indulging in predatory pricing. The DPIIT has held several meetings separately with these companies and CAIT members.