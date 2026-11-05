Amagi Media Labs Q2 FY27 Earnings Steal The Spotlight With 114% Jump In Adjusted EBITDA, Revenue Rises 27% To ₹476 Crore As Net Profit Reaches ₹75 Crore

Amagi Media Labs |

Mumbai: Amagi Media Labs reported a net profit of ₹75 crore for the second quarter of FY27, supported by strong revenue growth and a sharp increase in adjusted operating earnings. The media technology company's financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, showed improved profitability alongside expanding revenue.

Revenue Growth

Amagi Media Labs reported quarterly revenue of ₹476 crore, registering 27 per cent year-on-year growth. The performance reflected continued expansion in the company's media technology business during the July-September quarter. Revenue growth was accompanied by a substantial increase in adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

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EBITDA Surge

Adjusted EBITDA jumped 114 per cent year-on-year to ₹89 crore during Q2 FY27. The adjusted EBITDA margin reached 18.7 per cent, indicating stronger operating profitability. The increase in adjusted EBITDA significantly outpaced revenue growth during the quarter. Net profit for the September quarter stood at ₹75 crore.

Half-Year Performance

For the first six months of FY27, Amagi Media Labs reported revenue of ₹913 crore, representing 29.5 per cent growth compared with the corresponding period last year. Profit after tax for the April-September period reached ₹109 crore. The half-yearly results highlighted continued revenue expansion and positive earnings performance.

Cash Flow

Amagi Media Labs reported adjusted operating cash flow of ₹94 crore for the first half of FY27. The figure provides an additional indicator of the company's operating cash generation during the reporting period.

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Board Appointments

The company also announced changes to its board of directors. Bhaskar Ghosh and Srividhya Srinivasan joined the board, strengthening its leadership structure. Subramanian continues to serve as managing director and chief executive officer.

Business Outlook

Amagi Media Labs' September-quarter performance reflected higher revenue, improved adjusted EBITDA and positive cash generation. The company's ability to sustain revenue growth while maintaining operating margins will remain important for future earnings. Investors will monitor business expansion, profitability and cash flow performance in subsequent quarters.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should independently assess risks before investing.