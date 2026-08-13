Amagi Media Labs Profit Rises 760% YoY To ₹33.9 Crore In Q1 FY27, Revenue Jumps 32%

Amagi Media Labs Q1 FY27 net profit surged 760 percent YoY to Rs 33.9 crore. |

Mumbai: Amagi Media Labs Limited reported a 760 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 33.9 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with Rs 3.9 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 32 percent YoY to Rs 436.9 crore from Rs 330.1 crore.

Sequentially, however, profit declined 1.0 percent from Rs 34.3 crore in Q4 FY26, while revenue increased 10 percent from Rs 397 crore.

Q1 Performance

The media technology company's consolidated total income stood at Rs 454.5 crore in Q1 FY27, up 32 percent from Rs 344.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY26.

Total expenses increased 23 percent YoY to Rs 414.1 crore from Rs 337.7 crore. Profit before tax consequently rose to Rs 40.4 crore from Rs 6.6 crore in Q1 FY26.

Employee benefits expense increased to Rs 206.4 crore during the quarter from Rs 177.7 crore a year earlier, while other expenses rose to Rs 200.7 crore from Rs 153.5 crore.

Sequential Performance

Compared with Q4 FY26, revenue from operations increased 10 percent from Rs 397 crore, while total income rose 7.9 percent from Rs 421.2 crore. Total expenses increased 8.8 percent sequentially from Rs 380.7 crore.

Profit before tax was broadly flat, slipping 0.3 percent from Rs 40.5 crore in Q4 FY26 to Rs 40.4 crore.

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Consolidated net profit declined 1.0 percent sequentially from Rs 34.3 crore to Rs 33.9 crore. Total tax expense increased to Rs 6.5 crore from Rs 6.3 crore in the preceding quarter.

EPS And Other Details

Basic and diluted earnings per share stood at Rs 1.49 each in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 0.20 each in Q1 FY26 and Rs 1.54 each in Q4 FY26.

The company said it operates in the business of providing media technologies and related services, which constitutes a single reportable segment under Ind AS 108.

The board also approved and recommended the re-appointment of Baskar Subramanian as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for five years from December 1, 2026, subject to shareholder approval.

FY26 Performance

For FY26, Amagi reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 1,505.6 crore and total income of Rs 1,570.1 crore.

Net profit for the year stood at Rs 71.7 crore, while profit before tax was Rs 87.3 crore. Diluted EPS for FY26 was Rs 3.43.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.