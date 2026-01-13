 Amagi Media Labs Raises ₹805 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of ₹1,789 Crore IPO Opening Tomorrow
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAmagi Media Labs Raises ₹805 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of ₹1,789 Crore IPO Opening Tomorrow

Amagi Media Labs Raises ₹805 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of ₹1,789 Crore IPO Opening Tomorrow

Amagi Media Labs allotted 2.23 crore shares to 42 anchor investors at ₹361 each, raising ₹805 crore a day before its ₹1,789-crore IPO opens (Jan 13–16). Key anchors include SBI MF, ICICI Pru MF, HDFC MF, Fidelity, Motilal Oswal MF, and Goldman Sachs. The issue comprises ₹816 crore fresh issue and ₹973 crore OFS; proceeds will fund tech/cloud upgrades, acquisitions, and general expenses.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 11:38 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Amagi Media Labs, a cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that enables media firms to stream and monetise digital video content, on Monday said it has raised about Rs 805 crore from anchor investors, including SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, and HDFC Mutual Fund. The fundraise comes a day ahead of the opening of its around Rs 1,789-crore initial public offering (IPO).

According to a circular uploaded on the BSE website, the company allotted 2,22,95,799 equity shares to 42 anchor investors at Rs 361 per share, the upper end of the IPO price band, aggregating the anchor book around Rs 805 crore. The anchor round saw participation from a mix of domestic and overseas funds as well as long-only insurance companies. Among them, SBI MF, ICICI Prudential MF, and HDFC MF together accounted for about 25 per cent of the total anchor allocation.

Read Also
The Amagi Expands His Reach, Accumulating Over 1.5 Billion Views And Six Million Subscribers Across...
article-image

Other prominent anchor investors include Fidelity, Motilal Oswal MF, HDFC Life Insurance, Tata MF, Franklin Templeton MF, 360 One, Baroda BNP Paribas MF, Amundi, PGIM MF, Bandhan MF, Susquehanna International Group (SIG), Bharti AXA, Isometry Capital, Societe Generale, Goldman Sachs, Creaegis, Edelweiss Tokio Life, and New Vernon Capital. The Amagi IPO will open for public subscription on January 13 and close on January 16. The price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs 343 to Rs 361 per share, valuing the company at over Rs 7,800 crore at the upper end of the band.

The Bengaluru-based company's proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 816 crore, along with an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.7 crore shares valued Rs 972.6 crore, at the upper price band, by existing shareholders shares. This will take the total issue size to Rs 1,788.6 crore. As a part of the OFS, PI Opportunities Fund I, PI Opportunities Fund II, Norwest Venture Partners X - Mauritius, Accel India VI (Mauritius) Ltd, and Trudy Holdings, and certain individual selling shareholders will be offloading shares.

FPJ Shorts
Was Shikhar Dhawan Secretly Engaged Since February 2025? Sofie Shine Has Been Flaunting Her Oval-Cut Diamond Engagement Ring All Year Long
Was Shikhar Dhawan Secretly Engaged Since February 2025? Sofie Shine Has Been Flaunting Her Oval-Cut Diamond Engagement Ring All Year Long
Your LIC Policy Lapsed? Limited-Time Revival Drive Brings Big Relief With Discounts
Your LIC Policy Lapsed? Limited-Time Revival Drive Brings Big Relief With Discounts
Rajasthan: Woman Killed After Being Run Over By Learner Driver In Jodhpur; 2 Arrested | VIDEO
Rajasthan: Woman Killed After Being Run Over By Learner Driver In Jodhpur; 2 Arrested | VIDEO
'Hugs Exchanged Even As China Settles Villages In Arunachal Pradesh': Congress Leader Supriya Shrinate Slams BJP For Meeting CCP Delegation
'Hugs Exchanged Even As China Settles Villages In Arunachal Pradesh': Congress Leader Supriya Shrinate Slams BJP For Meeting CCP Delegation
Read Also
Tech IPO Wave 2026: PhonePe, Zepto, OYO, boAt Looking To Go Public This Year
article-image

Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 550 crore will be used to strengthen Amagi's technology and cloud infrastructure, fund inorganic growth through acquisitions, and meet general corporate expenses. These funds will be deployed in phases with Rs 82 crore earmarked in FY26; Rs 359 crore in FY27 and Rs 108 crore in FY28. Founded in 2008, Amagi is backed by marquee investors such as Accel, Avataar Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, and Premji Invest.

The company works with over 45 per cent of the top-50 listed media and entertainment companies in India by revenue.The SaaS firm connects media companies with audiences using cloud-native technology, enabling the delivery and monetisation of video content across smart TVs, smartphones, and digital platforms. Its operations are organised into three core segments -- cloud modernisation, streaming unification, and monetisation and marketplace.

Read Also
Techno Paints Plans ₹500 Crore IPO Next Year, Ropes In Sachin Tendulkar As Brand Ambassador
article-image

Amagi reported revenue from operations of Rs 1,162 crore in FY25, registering a 31 per cent CAGR between FY23 and FY25, driven by new customer acquisition and increased use of the platform by existing customers. For the six-month period ended September 30, 2025, it reported a profit of Rs 6.4 crore on revenue of Rs 704.8 crore. Of the total issue size, 75 per cent is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 10 per cent for retail investors.

Amagi Media Labs will make its stock market debut on January 21. The book-running lead managers to the issue are Kotak Mahindra Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, IIFL Capital Services, and Avendus Capital. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Your LIC Policy Lapsed? Limited-Time Revival Drive Brings Big Relief With Discounts

Your LIC Policy Lapsed? Limited-Time Revival Drive Brings Big Relief With Discounts

HCL Tech Shares Trade Flat, Stock Holds Near ₹1,670 As Investors Weigh Valuation & Dividends

HCL Tech Shares Trade Flat, Stock Holds Near ₹1,670 As Investors Weigh Valuation & Dividends

Passenger Vehicle Dispatches Surge 27% YoY In December 2025, Two-Wheelers Jump 39% On Strong Demand:...

Passenger Vehicle Dispatches Surge 27% YoY In December 2025, Two-Wheelers Jump 39% On Strong Demand:...

India In 'Goldilocks' Phase Of High Growth & Low Inflation, HSBC Urges Near-Neutral Policy Mix For...

India In 'Goldilocks' Phase Of High Growth & Low Inflation, HSBC Urges Near-Neutral Policy Mix For...

FACSI Urges Tax, Credit & Regulatory Relief For MSEs In Union Budget 2026-27 To Boost Growth &...

FACSI Urges Tax, Credit & Regulatory Relief For MSEs In Union Budget 2026-27 To Boost Growth &...