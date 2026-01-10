 Techno Paints Plans ₹500 Crore IPO Next Year, Ropes In Sachin Tendulkar As Brand Ambassador
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTechno Paints Plans ₹500 Crore IPO Next Year, Ropes In Sachin Tendulkar As Brand Ambassador

Techno Paints Plans ₹500 Crore IPO Next Year, Ropes In Sachin Tendulkar As Brand Ambassador

Hyderabad-based Techno Paints and Chemicals is set to raise ₹500 crore through an IPO in FY27. The company has appointed cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar as its brand ambassador for three years to boost national expansion. After Mahesh Babu’s two-year stint in 2023, the move follows strong growth—revenue rose from ₹210 crore in FY25 to a projected ₹450 crore this year, targeting ₹2,000 crore.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 02:48 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Hyderabad: Techno Paints and Chemicals is planning to raise Rs 500 crore through an IPO in the next financial year, company sources said on Saturday. Sachin Tendulkar has been appointed as the brand ambassador of the paint manufacturer for three years, a move expected to help the company expand across the country. With the addition of the 'Master Blaster', the paint maker said in a press release, the brand aims to strengthen its national presence.

"We are honoured to collaborate with one of the world's most iconic cricketers and a Bharat Ratna, Sachin Tendulkar. We are looking forward to achieving bigger and greater things this year with expansion and the IPO, and no one could have been a better ambassador or growth partner for us," said Akuri Srinivas Reddy, Chairman of Techno Paints and Chemicals.

Read Also
Bharat Coking Coal's ₹1,071 Crore IPO Fully Subscribed In Minutes, NII's & QIB's Take The Lead
article-image

Earlier in 2023, the company had announced the appointment of film actor Mahesh Babu as its brand ambassador. He served in that role for a period of two years. The company earned revenue of Rs 210 crore in 2024-25 and is expecting Rs 450 crore in the current financial year, Reddy said, adding that it is targeting revenue of Rs 2,000 crore by 2029-30.

Techno Paints manufactures decorative, industrial, and speciality paints, offering over 3,000 shades of decorative paints. The company is currently operating in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Odisha, and Chandigarh. It plans to expand to Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh by the end of this year, and to the Middle East in 2026-27, the release added. 

FPJ Shorts
Odisha: Charter Plane With 6 Onboard Crash Lands Near Rourkela Airstrip; Video
Odisha: Charter Plane With 6 Onboard Crash Lands Near Rourkela Airstrip; Video
Mumbai Metro 3 Extension To Navy Nagar Shelved? Here’s What We Know
Mumbai Metro 3 Extension To Navy Nagar Shelved? Here’s What We Know
India’s REIT Market Cap Set To Nearly Double $25 Billion By 2030: Vestian Report
India’s REIT Market Cap Set To Nearly Double $25 Billion By 2030: Vestian Report
KKR-Mustafizur Rahman Controversy: Did Bangladeshi Pacer Refuse Compensation After IPL 2026 Sack?
KKR-Mustafizur Rahman Controversy: Did Bangladeshi Pacer Refuse Compensation After IPL 2026 Sack?

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India’s REIT Market Cap Set To Nearly Double $25 Billion By 2030: Vestian Report

India’s REIT Market Cap Set To Nearly Double $25 Billion By 2030: Vestian Report

Nifty Delivers 10.51% Annual Return In 2025 Despite Flat December: Motilal Oswal Report

Nifty Delivers 10.51% Annual Return In 2025 Despite Flat December: Motilal Oswal Report

Techno Paints Plans ₹500 Crore IPO Next Year, Ropes In Sachin Tendulkar As Brand Ambassador

Techno Paints Plans ₹500 Crore IPO Next Year, Ropes In Sachin Tendulkar As Brand Ambassador

KPMG India Pushes For Higher Standard Deduction, Extended Tax Filing Timelines & Ease of Doing...

KPMG India Pushes For Higher Standard Deduction, Extended Tax Filing Timelines & Ease of Doing...

PhonePe Payment Gateway Launches ‘Bolt’ For Seamless, One-Click Visa & Mastercard Transactions

PhonePe Payment Gateway Launches ‘Bolt’ For Seamless, One-Click Visa & Mastercard Transactions