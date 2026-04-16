Amagi Partners ADAMS To Expand FAST Streaming & Digital TV Transformation Across Latin America

Amagi Media Labs Limited has entered a strategic partnership with ADAMS, a unit of Ole Interactive Group, to accelerate digital transformation and FAST distribution across Latin America. |

Miami: Amagi is pushing deeper into global streaming markets through a strategic alliance aimed at reshaping how television content is delivered and monetized across Latin America.

Partnership Targets Growth In Latin America

Amagi Media Labs Limited has announced a strategic partnership and reseller agreement with ADAMS to drive digital transformation across television networks, sports leagues, and content owners in Latin America. As outlined in the press release on page 2, the collaboration focuses on enabling media companies to transition from traditional broadcasting to modern streaming ecosystems.

Cloud Platform Integration

Under the agreement, ADAMS will bring Amagi’s full suite of cloud-based solutions to market, including CLOUDPORT for playout and automation, PLANNER for content scheduling, and THUNDERSTORM for ad insertion. These tools allow broadcasters to manage, distribute, and monetize content without investing in legacy infrastructure, reducing capital expenditure and improving scalability.

FAST Adoption Accelerates

The partnership comes at a time when audience consumption is rapidly shifting toward streaming and Free Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST) channels. Media companies in Latin America are increasingly looking for cost-efficient ways to launch channels and monetize content. The collaboration aims to address these needs by offering a streamlined, cloud-native ecosystem tailored for modern content delivery.

Complementary Capabilities Combine

A key strength of the partnership lies in combining Amagi’s global cloud broadcasting platform with ADAMS’ deep regional expertise. ADAMS, backed by Ole Communications, brings operational capabilities such as content processing, quality control, live streaming operations, and delivery. This integration ensures both technological robustness and execution efficiency across the content lifecycle.

Strengthening Regional Presence

The collaboration also strengthens Amagi’s presence in Spanish-speaking markets by aligning with a partner that has strong ties to regional broadcasters and content ecosystems. ADAMS’ association with established networks and media operations enhances market access and accelerates adoption of Amagi’s solutions across Latin America.

The partnership is expected to help broadcasters and advertisers unlock new revenue streams by leveraging advanced ad-tech capabilities and scalable distribution platforms. By enabling faster channel launches and improved audience targeting, the collaboration supports evolving business models in the streaming era. With this partnership, Amagi is expanding its global footprint while helping Latin American media companies transition to cloud-driven, monetization-focused streaming ecosystems.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official press release and disclosure document and does not include external analysis or independent verification.