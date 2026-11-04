Saregama India Hits The Right Notes In Q2 FY27 With Strong Music And Live Events Performance, Adjusted EBITDA Jumps 39% To ₹118 Crore As Live Events Revenue More Than Doubles To ₹44.7 Crore

Saregama |

Mumbai: Saregama India reported strong earnings growth for the second quarter of FY27, with adjusted EBITDA rising 39 per cent year-on-year to ₹118 crore, supported by higher music revenue and a sharp expansion in its live events business.

The music and entertainment company announced its September-quarter financial results on Tuesday, highlighting growth across key operating segments despite a decline in video revenue.

Music Revenue

Saregama India's music business recorded revenue of ₹251.3 crore during Q2 FY27, registering 35 per cent growth compared with the corresponding quarter last year. The segment remained a major contributor to the company's quarterly performance. The company continued expanding its music catalogue across film and non-film categories in multiple regional languages.

Events Growth

The live events business delivered the strongest percentage growth among the reported segments. Revenue from live events surged 101 per cent year-on-year to ₹44.7 crore, more than doubling compared with Q2 FY26. However, the video segment recorded a 16 per cent decline in revenue to ₹18.3 crore during the quarter.

Profitability Improves

Saregama India's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 39 per cent to ₹118 crore. Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 43 per cent year-on-year to ₹85.8 crore, reflecting stronger reported profitability. Total expenses for the July-September quarter stood at ₹196.3 crore.

Artiste Expansion

The company added 54 artistes to its managed portfolio during the September quarter. Following these additions, Saregama India's total managed artiste roster reached 340. The expansion reflects the company's continued focus on strengthening its talent management operations.

Music Releases

During Q2 FY27, Saregama released more than 650 film and non-film tracks across several regional languages. The releases added to the company's music catalogue and content portfolio.

Business Outlook

Saregama India's September-quarter performance highlighted strong growth in music and live events, alongside improved operating earnings. However, the decline in video revenue remains an important segment-level development. Investors will monitor music monetisation, live events performance and content expansion in subsequent quarters.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should independently evaluate risks before investing.