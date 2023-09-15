 Alkem Appointed Vikas Gupta As Chief Executive Officer
The board of directors made the appointment on the basis of the recommendation from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Alkem Laboratories on Friday appointed Vikas Gupta as the chief executive officer with effect from September 22, 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing. The board of directors made the appointment on the basis of the recommendation from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Duration of the contract shall be so long as he is in employment of the Company, the regulatory filing added.

Dr. Vikas Gupta

Dr. Vikas Gupta holds an M.B.B.S degree from University College of Medical Sciences, Delhi University. He has over two decades of experience in the Pharmaceutical Sector and brings with him deep experience across therapeutic areas including Acute, Chronic, Metabolic and Respiratory. He also has demonstrated capability of leading business transformation across various geographies.

His expertise includes delivering profitable and sustainable top line by driving teams, devising innovative sales & marketing plans and creating mega brands. He also has a proven track record of successfully launching new businesses as well as spearheading growth in established ones.

