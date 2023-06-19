Akasa Discusses Follow-On Order With Boeing To Scale Up Operations

Twitter/@AkasaAir

The Indian aviation sector may be battling turbulent market conditions, as Go First's absence and an engine shortage at IndiGo have hit operations just went demand was surging past pre-pandemic level. At the same time Air India has been hiring more pilots after it ordered up to 840 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus, and IndiGo has placed another historic 500 aircraft order.

Although it first hit the Indian airspace less than a year back, low-cost carrier Akasa Air is already in negotiations with Boeing for a follow-on order of 737 Max jets.

Young airline aiming high

The relatively smaller airline has eyes on a quick expansion, as it has already ordered 72 Boeing aircraft, and now wants more of the single-aisle jets.

It has so far received 20 airplanes from its previous order, and is now looking at 10 more if the new deal works out.

Akasa's negotiation with Boeing comes months after its CEO Vinay Dube dropped the hint of a three-digit order by the end of 2023.

But a lot has changed since then, as Go First's abrupt insolvency has triggered caution among investors.

But the low-cost domestic carrier looking at a global expansion is focusing on growth, which may be on the horizon with passenger demand rising despite high ticket prices.