Ajmera Realty Q2 FY27 Results Reveal A Strong Property Market Performance, Net Profit Surges 55% To ₹48.5 Crore As Revenue Races Ahead 45% To ₹319.5 Crore

Ajmera Realty |

Mumbai: Ajmera Realty & Infra India Limited reported a 55.4 per cent year-on-year increase in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹48.5 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 (Q2 FY27), compared with ₹31.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The Mumbai-based real estate developer's total revenue increased 44.6 per cent to ₹319.5 crore from ₹221 crore in Q2 FY26, according to its regulatory filing on Tuesday.

EBITDA Rises 40% Year-On-Year

Ajmera Realty reported EBITDA of ₹84.1 crore during the September quarter, up 40.4 per cent from ₹59.9 crore in the year-ago period. Profit before tax (PBT) increased 55.6 per cent to ₹66.6 crore from ₹42.8 crore. The EBITDA margin stood at 26 per cent, compared with 27 per cent in Q2 FY26, while the PAT margin improved to 15 per cent from 14 per cent.

Net Profit Rises 8% Sequentially

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, PAT increased 8 per cent from ₹44.9 crore in Q1 FY27. Total revenue remained unchanged at ₹319.5 crore, while EBITDA declined 10.3 per cent from ₹93.8 crore. PBT increased 7.4 per cent from ₹62 crore in the preceding quarter.

H1 FY27 Profit Increases 32%

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, Ajmera Realty reported PAT of ₹93.4 crore, up 32.1 per cent from ₹70.7 crore in H1 FY26. Total revenue increased 33 per cent to ₹639 crore from ₹480.5 crore. EBITDA rose 27.8 per cent to ₹177.9 crore, while PBT increased 28.6 per cent to ₹128.6 crore.

Quarterly Sales Value Declines 69%

Despite higher reported revenue, the company's Q2 FY27 sales value declined 68.9 per cent to ₹224 crore from ₹720 crore in Q2 FY26. Carpet area sold fell to 72,883 square feet from 2,29,772 square feet, while customer collections declined 13.6 per cent to ₹190 crore.

Debt Declines To ₹646 Crore

Ajmera Realty reduced its debt by ₹34 crore to ₹646 crore as of September 30, 2026. Its debt-to-equity ratio improved to 0.44 times. The company also received proceeds from divesting its entire 36 per cent stake in Ultra Tech Property Developers Private Limited. Director – Corporate Affairs Dhaval Ajmera attributed the half-year performance to customer demand and project execution. He said the commercial project 33Fifteen became eligible for revenue recognition during Q2 FY27.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.