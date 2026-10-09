Airtel Money Makes £5.3 Billion London Debut, IPO Could Reach £582 Million

Airtel Money Makes £5.3 Billion London Debut |

London: Airtel Money has started conditional trading on the London Stock Exchange at a valuation of £5.3 billion, approximately $7 billion, marking a milestone for its digital financial services business across Africa.

Shares began trading under the ticker AMC at 8 am on October 9, 2026. The offer price was fixed at £1.96 per share.

London Listing Timeline

Admission to the Official List and unconditional trading are expected on October 14, according to the company’s announcement.

During conditional dealings, only investors who applied for shares and received allocations in the offer can trade them, the company said.

Airtel Money’s issued share capital will comprise 2.7 billion shares immediately after admission.

IPO Size And Share Sale

The initial public offering involves 270 million existing shares sold by minority shareholders. Mastercard Asia/Pacific is making up to another 27 million shares available.

If the overallotment option is fully exercised, the offer will total £582 million, representing approximately 11 per cent of share capital at admission.

As the transaction comprises existing shares, the offering represents a sale by shareholders rather than a fresh share issue.

IFC Makes Cornerstone Investment

International Finance Corporation received an allocation of 34,285,714 shares, amounting to £67.2 million. This completes its commitment under the cornerstone investment agreement.

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Airtel’s founder and Bharti Enterprises’ chairman, welcomed the listing, citing London’s stable policy environment and investor base.

He said the reasons behind Airtel Africa’s 2019 London listing also supported the choice for Airtel Money. The offering’s oversubscription, he added, reflected investor appetite for quality businesses.

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Africa Digital Finance Expansion

Chief Executive Officer Ian Ferrao described the listing as a new chapter, with the company focused on making financial services more accessible across Africa.

Airtel Money aims to connect more individuals and businesses with the formal financial system.

Following admission, the company and selling shareholders face 180-day lock-ups, while directors face 365-day restrictions, subject to specified exceptions outlined in the announcement.