Blue Cloud Softech Signs Three-Year MoU With Senegal Ministry, GCIB For Africa

Blue Cloud Softech |

Mumbai: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited on Thursday announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Telecommunications and Digital Affairs of the Republic of Senegal and the Global Council for Investment and Business for Africa (GCIB).

MoU Details

The MoU, signed in Dakar on 6 October 2026, establishes a framework for cooperation in digital transformation, innovation, digital infrastructure and the development of a national innovation ecosystem in Senegal.

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Alignment with Senegal's Initiatives

This cooperation aligns with Senegal's New Deal Technologique and its flagship programmes, including the Senegal Digital Factory, Data and AI Factory, AI Scaling Hub, and Startup Ecosystem programme. It also builds on an existing MoU between GCIB and Blue Cloud Softech from April 2026 for a Digital Factory initiative in Senegal.

Areas of Cooperation

Under the MoU, the parties will cooperate on sharing expertise in digital transformation, e-governance, innovation, and digital product development. Other areas include strengthening human capital through research, pilot projects, technology transfer, and training programmes.

Additional Scope

The agreement also covers the exchange of technical inputs on data governance, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies. Furthermore, it supports identifying public-private partnership opportunities, innovation clusters, startup development, and investment opportunities in line with Senegalese law.

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CEO Statement

Chandrashekar Mudraganam, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited, said the company brings experience in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, digital infrastructure, data centres, and cybersecurity. Mudraganam added that the company looks forward to working with partners to build skills, startups, and infrastructure for Senegal's digital future.

Company Background

Hyderabad-based Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited, incorporated in 1991, is an AI-first technology company. It operates across artificial intelligence, cloud computing, digital infrastructure, data centres, cybersecurity, digital platforms, startup acceleration, emerging technologies, and smart solutions.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.