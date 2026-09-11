Cybersecurity Is AI's Next Big Bet After Coding: Nvidia's Jensen Huang | File Pic

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has flagged cybersecurity as the next frontier for artificial intelligence, positioning it as a natural successor to AI-driven coding tools. Speaking at a Goldman Sachs conference, Huang argued that the same AI capabilities being used to write software today are poised to reshape how companies find vulnerabilities and defend their systems.

From bug-hunting to billion-dollar business

Huang traced a direct line from AI coding assistants to cybersecurity, framing bug detection as the bridge between the two. "A derivative of coding is, of course, bug finding," he said, according to a Business Insider report cited by Digit.in. He went on to describe cybersecurity as a large and lucrative market growing out of that connection - one he believes could become a significant commercial opportunity for the broader tech industry.

A key distinction, Huang noted, is how these AI systems operate: while coding assistants respond to user prompts, AI-driven security tools are built to run continuously, monitoring for threats around the clock rather than waiting to be asked.

A sector under scrutiny

Huang's remarks land as AI's role in cybersecurity draws increasing attention across the industry - not just for its defensive promise but for its risks. AI researchers and companies have repeatedly cautioned that more powerful models could just as easily be weaponised, potentially giving attackers new tools to design more sophisticated cyberattacks. Notably, Huang's comments at the conference stuck to the commercial upside of AI in security rather than wading into that broader safety debate.

Nvidia already building its cybersecurity playbook

Huang's comments aren't just talk. Nvidia has been actively building out its cybersecurity footprint through partnerships with major players including CrowdStrike, Cisco and Palantir, all aimed at developing AI-powered security tools.

Nvidia isn't alone in eyeing the space. At the same conference, OpenAI CFO Sarah Friar also weighed in on cybersecurity, calling it a major commercial opportunity for AI companies going forward.