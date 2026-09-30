Blue Cloud Softech Launches BluEdge Sovereign AI Software For AccessGenie 5.0

Sovereign AI Software |

Mumbai: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd. (BSE: 539607, NSE: BLUECLOUDS) announced on 30 September 2026 the launch of BluEdge, its proprietary sovereign AI inference software. The company expects the software to improve performance and cost efficiency of AI on CPU and GPU hardware.

Product Details

BluEdge serves as the execution layer for Blue Cloud's AccessGenie 5.0 platform. The software is designed to operate across a range of CPU and GPU platforms, including existing customer hardware.

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Deployment and Patent Status

The software is currently deployed and operating in live customer environments within India, though customer names were withheld by the company. Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd. is the applicant for the patent, with Tejesh Kumar Kodali and Cherisha Putla named as inventors.

Strategic Importance

BluEdge is intended to be the intelligence layer across Blue Cloud's product portfolio, including AccessGenie for law enforcement, BluHealth screening platforms, and Seeker surveillance systems. The company plans to extend the BluEdge family to include configurations from BluEdge Mini to AI Server, AI Cluster, and Robotics Appliance.

Market Opportunity

BluEdge addresses three markets: AI inference, edge AI software, and sovereign AI. The AI inference market is projected to reach USD 254.98 billion (approximately ₹21.28 lakh crore) by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.2% from USD 106.15 billion (approximately ₹8.86 lakh crore) in 2025.

Edge AI and Sovereign AI Growth

The edge AI software market is estimated to reach USD 120.31 billion (approximately ₹10.03 lakh crore) by 2032, with a CAGR of 34.1% from USD 14.56 billion (approximately ₹1.21 lakh crore) in 2025. The sovereign AI market is projected to grow to USD 148.0 billion (approximately ₹12.34 lakh crore) by 2032 from USD 40.0 billion (approximately ₹3.34 lakh crore) in 2025, at a CAGR of 20.6%.

Future Plans

Blue Cloud intends to license BluEdge to partners and system integrators. Benchmark results and further deployment details are expected to be shared in the coming quarter.

Management Quote

Tejesh Kumar Kodali, Group Chairman, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions, stated, "BluEdge is Blue Cloud's answer. It is India-born, patent-pending technology that aims to put sovereignty, performance and cost efficiency back in the hands of the organisations that need it most."

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.