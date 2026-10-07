 Airtel Postpaid Tariffs To Rise By ₹50 From October 8, Revamped Plans Include One Free International Roaming Trip Every Year
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HomeTechAirtel Postpaid Tariffs To Rise By ₹50 From October 8, Revamped Plans Include One Free International Roaming Trip Every Year

Airtel Postpaid Tariffs To Rise By ₹50 From October 8, Revamped Plans Include One Free International Roaming Trip Every Year

Bharti Airtel will raise postpaid tariffs by Rs 50 from October 8, 2026, while adding one free international roaming trip annually. The five-day roaming pack includes 5GB data, 60 minutes of calls and 25 outgoing SMS, with family-plan members also eligible.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 07, 2026, 01:00 PM IST
Airtel Postpaid Tariffs To Rise By ₹50 From October 8, Revamped Plans Include One Free International Roaming Trip Every Year
Airtel Postpaid Tariffs To Rise By ₹50 From October 8, Revamped Plans Include One Free International Roaming Trip Every Year | Image: Airtel (Representative)

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel has raised its postpaid tariffs by Rs 50 with a revamped set of plans that bundle one free international roaming trip every year.

The new plans come into effect on October 8, 2026, and existing postpaid subscribers will be moved to the nearest higher plan within a month, company sources told PTI on Wednesday.

A company official said the free international roaming offer is worth Rs 2,000.

In effect, the revamped plans mean a Rs 50 hike over current tariffs for postpaid.

In a release, Airtel announced "the launch of new postpaid plans, with even more benefits built in.

"From October 8, 2026, customers can enjoy one international trip with free roaming every year with these new postpaid plans, along with all existing benefits," the release said.

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The complimentary roaming pack includes 5GB of data, 60 minutes of calls, 25 outgoing SMS and free incoming SMS, valid for five days.

Customers can activate the pack whenever they choose. On family plans, every member is eligible for the free roaming benefit.

"Free international roaming is the latest addition to Airtel Postpaid plans, which come with a superior experience through fast lane technology, unlimited data, and network-level protection against spam and fraudulent links.

"Customers can also enjoy a range of entertainment subscriptions and access to exclusive experiences through the Airtel Postpaid Advantage Club, including comedy shows, movie premieres and concerts," the release said. 

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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