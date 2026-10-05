Airtel Business Launches IQ Gateway, New Fraud Protection Platform

Airtel Business Launches IQ Gateway |

Mumbai: Airtel Business on Tuesday, October 5, 2026, announced the launch of IQ Gateway, a new business communications platform designed to provide telco-grade network intelligence for secure enterprise messaging. The platform is India's first of its kind, integrating various communication channels onto a single control plane.

Platform Integration

The DPDP-compliant platform combines SMS, WhatsApp, RCS, voice communications, and number verification. It aims to simplify the management of business communications for enterprises and protect customer trust.

Addressing Market Needs

The company stated that the IQ Gateway addresses challenges faced by businesses, such as fragmented communication stacks, limited visibility into message delivery, and inflated bills from OTP pumping by bots. It also helps manage pre-approved message templates.

Fraud Protection Features

IQ Gateway integrates Airtel’s fraud protection solutions, including automatic DLT integration and intelligent multi-channel routing. It features IQ Verify for network-first fraud scoring and Silent Authentication for SIM-based logins, which replaces OTP SMS for enhanced security.

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Business Impact

According to Sharat Sinha, CEO of Airtel Business, the platform extends Airtel’s expertise in fraud prevention to enterprises, helping them build customer trust through safe communications. It targets sectors like BFSI, government, e-commerce, and logistics to reduce cybercrime losses.

Deployment Options

The platform offers flexible deployment options, allowing integration with existing workflows and vendor ecosystems. Enterprises can choose to install it on their premises or host it on Airtel’s cloud as Software as a Service (SaaS), based on their security requirements and preferences.

Market Presence

Airtel will showcase the IQ Gateway platform at the India Mobile Congress from October 7 to 10, 2026.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.