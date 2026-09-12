CBI Arrests Airtel Distributor Over Illegal SIM Sales Linked To Cyber Frauds Across India

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Vaishali, September 12, 2026: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted searches at 10 locations in Vaishali district of Bihar, Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha and arrested one person in connection with an illegal SIM Box operation being used to perpetrate cyber-enabled frauds.

Based on searches at 10 locations, incriminating material has been found in various digital devices like mobile phones, laptops, SIM cards seized from these locations.

The area distributor of Airtel for Mahua, Vaishali, has been arrested for his role in issuing a large number of SIM cards fraudulently and passing them on for use in illegal SIM Box operations.

CBI ARRESTS AIRTEL DISTRIBUTOR FOR ILLEGAL SALE OF SIM CARDS USED IN CYBER FRAUDS pic.twitter.com/4G0Hk4JXLO — Central Bureau of Investigation (India) (@CBIHeadquarters) September 12, 2026

SIM Box Investigation

The CBI is investigating a case of illegal SIM Box operation that was detected in Supaul district of Bihar last year. The case was subsequently transferred to the CBI. More than 1,300 SIM cards were found in the house where the SIM Box was being operated.

The CBI has also collated data which indicates that this SIM Box operation was connected to at least 73 cases of cybercrime all across India, including cases of ‘Digital Arrest’ modus operandi.

SIM Cards Traced To Distributors

Data related to over 1,300 SIM cards was extensively analysed and some suspected Points of Sale were identified. It was found that the bulk of the SIM cards were issued from Bihar and Odisha.

More than 700 of these SIM cards were found to have been issued by an area distributor of Airtel misusing the credentials of more than a dozen Points of Sale for SIM cards in Vaishali district of Bihar.

Many of the subscribers have also stated that they do not have any idea that a SIM card was issued in their name, which was done either by deceiving them to authorise themselves multiple times for e-KYC when they went for a genuine purpose to a SIM card provider or by misusing their biometric data collected for some other purpose.

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Case Under Multiple Laws

It may be recalled that CBI is investigating this case, after being transferred by the Government of Bihar, for the offences of cheating, forgery, extortion under BNS, offences of identity theft, computer-related offences under Information Technology Act and other offences under Telecommunication Act 2022.

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