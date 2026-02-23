 Bharti Airtel To Invest ₹20,000 Crore In Digital Lending Push, NBFC Arm Airtel Money To Lead Financial Services Expansion
Bharti Airtel will invest Rs 20,000 crore to expand its digital lending business through Airtel Money Limited, which recently received an RBI NBFC licence. The move aims to boost financial inclusion and strengthen Airtel’s presence in financial services. Over Rs 9,000 crore in loans have already been disbursed.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 05:24 PM IST
Bharti Airtel will invest Rs 20,000 crore to expand its digital lending business through Airtel Money Limited. |

Mumbai: Bharti Airtel has announced plans to invest Rs 20,000 crore over the next few years to grow its digital lending business. The investment will be made through its NBFC subsidiary, Airtel Money Limited.

The company said this step will help it expand its presence in India’s fast-growing financial services market and reduce the country’s credit gap.

How the Investment Will Be Funded

Out of the total Rs 20,000 crore investment, Airtel will contribute 70 per cent. The remaining 30 per cent will be invested by the promoter group through Bharti Enterprises Limited.

This capital infusion is expected to strengthen Airtel Money’s ability to offer loans to more customers across India.

RBI Licence and Expansion

Airtel Money Limited recently received its NBFC licence from the Reserve Bank of India on February 13, 2026. With this licence, the company can now directly operate as a Non-Banking Financial Company.

The company said the move is aimed at improving financial inclusion by offering simple, safe and innovative digital loan services.

Strong Growth So Far

Over the last two years, Airtel’s digital lending platform has already disbursed more than Rs 9,000 crore in loans. The company said its lending service provider (LSP) model has shown strong growth.

It added that strict underwriting practices, good portfolio management and real-time risk monitoring have helped maintain healthy loan performance.

The platform is powered by data analytics and supported by more than 500 data scientists, enabling fast growth while managing risks carefully.

Regulatory Clarification

Airtel Money clarified that although it has received registration from the RBI under the RBI Act, the central bank does not guarantee the company’s financial health or repayment of its liabilities.

