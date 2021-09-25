e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 08:25 PM IST

Air India divestment: Financial bids received to be opened after technical bid scrutiny, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

PTI
As a precursor to Air India sale, the government in 2019 had set up a special purpose vehicle - Air India Assets Holding Ltd (AIAHL) - for transfer of debt and non-core assets of the Air India group/ Representational image | File photo

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday said the privatisation process of Air India was underway and the technical bids were being analysed before the financial bids are opened.

He, however, refused to elaborate on the number of bids received for the debt-laden national carrier.

"We have received technical bids and financial bids which are in sealed envelopes. Currently, the technical bids are being scrutinised. Financial bids will be opened only after scrutiny of technical bids," the Civil Aviation Minister told reporters here.

He said the process of privatisation is on and it will reach its culmination. "We will be informing you as we move along the process."

"As long as the process of scrutinisation is going on, I shall not divulge any details. Till then, you guess is as good as mine," Scindia added.

According to a source, multiple financial bids have been received for the airline. However, specific details about the bids could not be immediately ascertained.

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 08:25 PM IST
