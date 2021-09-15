e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra govt to issue ordinance to restore OBC reservation in local body polls
Updated on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 06:22 PM IST

Air India disinvestment: Govt receives multiple financial bids; Tatas among suitors

PTI
The government is seeking to sell 100% of its stake in Air India/ Representational image |

The government on Wednesday said it has received multiple financial bids for buying national carrier Air India.

Meanwhile, a Tata Sons spokesperson told PTI that it has put in a bid for the airline.

"Financial bids for Air India disinvestment received by Transaction Adviser. Process now moves to concluding stage," DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.

The government is seeking to sell 100 per cent of its stake in the state-owned national airline, including Air India's 100 per cent shareholding in AI Express Ltd and 50 per cent in Air India SATS Airport Services Private Ltd.

The stake sale process, which begun on January 2020, faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In April 2021, the government asked potential bidders to put in financial bids.

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 06:02 PM IST
