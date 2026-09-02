AI Job Salaries Jump 23% Since 2024 As Legacy Tech Pay Declines: Report

AI Job Salaries Jump 23% |

New Delhi: Salaries for artificial intelligence-related jobs in India have risen sharply over the past two years, even as compensation in some traditional technology roles has stagnated or declined, according to a report by jobs platform foundit.

AI salaries recorded a compounded increase of 23% between 2024 and 2026. In the latest year alone, AI pay increased 12%, the strongest growth among the categories tracked.

Computer and Network Security and Semiconductors followed with salary growth of 9% each. In contrast, computer hardware and e-commerce reported declines, while IT services remained largely stagnant.

AI Professionals Command Higher Pay

Entry-level AI professionals with up to three years of experience earn between Rs 8.87 lakh and Rs 15.41 lakh annually. For professionals with more than 15 years of experience, salaries climb to Rs 70.99–89.24 lakh.

Bengaluru remains India’s highest-paying AI market. Senior professionals there earn Rs 61.70–91.25 lakh annually, around 10–15% more than NCR or Mumbai and up to 40% above Chennai at the upper end.

Hyderabad is emerging as a strong challenger, driven by growing global capability centres and product engineering investments.

Cybersecurity offers an even higher salary ceiling of Rs 97.81 lakh.

Legacy IT Roles Lose Ground

Entry-level IT and IT services salaries range between Rs 2.68 lakh and Rs 5.08 lakh, while professionals with more than 15 years can earn Rs 57.55–72.13 lakh. Both categories recorded a 1% decline in pay last year.

Beyond technology, semiconductors recorded 17% compounded salary growth over two years, while industrial automation posted 13% growth, highlighting rising demand for specialised skills.