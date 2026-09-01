Instagram Tightens AI Rules, Limits Reach Of Undisclosed AI-Generated Profiles

Instagram is tightening its rules around AI-generated identities by replacing its existing “AI creator” label with a new “AI-generated profile” tag. The platform will also restrict the reach of accounts that feature AI-generated people but fail to disclose that information to users.

Instagram said the revised terminology is intended to make it easier for users to understand when a profile represents a person who was generated or substantially created using artificial intelligence.

The policy focuses on the identity presented by an account rather than the use of AI tools in creating individual posts.

As a result, real creators who use AI to edit photographs, write captions, produce graphics or make other creative changes will not automatically require the new profile label.

Accounts already carrying the “AI creator” designation will move to the new terminology. Creators will also be able to review the label and remove it if they believe it no longer accurately describes their profile.

Undisclosed profiles face reduced visibility

The more significant change concerns accounts that feature AI-generated people without making the required disclosure. Instagram said it may limit the reach of such profiles, potentially reducing their appearance in recommendation areas and limiting exposure beyond existing followers.

Accounts that properly disclose their AI-generated identity will not face a reach penalty simply because they feature an AI-generated person. The policy is aimed at distinguishing transparent AI profiles from accounts that appear to represent real people without revealing their artificial nature.

Instagram said the changes partly reflect user feedback about profiles that initially appear to represent real individuals but are later found to be entirely AI-generated. The issue has become more prominent as generative AI enables increasingly realistic virtual influencers and personalities.

For profiles identified by Instagram as AI-generated but lacking disclosure, the platform will notify creators and provide an option to add the label. Creators can also appeal if they believe their account has been incorrectly classified, acknowledging that automated identification systems may sometimes make mistakes.