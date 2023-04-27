After Ravish Kumar and the Roys, NDTV's Senior Managing Director Chetan Bhattacharji quits

Chetan Bhattacharji (Centre) |

Ravish Kumar's monologues apart from well known faces such as Sreenivasan Jain and Nidhi Razdan have disappeared from NDTV ever since Gautam Adani took control. Their departure came following the resignations of foudners Prannoy and Radhika Roy, as well as President Suparna Singh, chief strategist Arijit Chatterjee among others.

The latest to exit the channel is Senior Managing Director Chetan Bhattacharji, who has stepped down after 30 years at NDTV.

Diverse experience over three decades

He had started off as a production assistant at NDTV in 1995, before becoming a reported in 1997 and then later climbed the ladder to enter the senior management.

He also led multiple teams, to cover content, brand identity, monetisation, and analytics.

There have been changes to the board of directors since Adani took over NDTV after acquiring a debt that the news organisation failed to repay.

Change of guard