After Nidhi Razdan, NDTV Chief Technology & Product officer Kawaljit Singh Bedi quits channel

After Nidhi Razdan, NDTV Chief Tech & Product officer Kawaljit Singh Bedi quits channel | Twitter

The string of resignations in NDTV continues and the latest to come is that of Kawaljit Singh Bedi, the channel's Chief Technology and Product Officer. He was associated with the channel for over two decades and announced his decision to quit through his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Singh wrote, "You and I have memories. Longer than the road that stretches out ahead. 23 years and some change. Time to say goodbye. Thank you @ndtv."

On Tuesday (Jan 31), Nidhi Razdan announced her decision of resigning from her post of executive editor at NDTV.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The string of resignations at NDTV

In less than a week's time this is the third resignation tendered in the channel that was recently acquired by the Adani Group.

Prior to Singh, Nidhi Razdan had quit NDTV.

Taking to Twitter Razdan wrote, "After more than 22 years, it is time to move on from NDTV. It has been a wonderful, roller coaster ride but you have to know when to get off. The next couple of weeks are my last. Thank you for the love and support all these years."

Before her, Sreenivasan Jain had resigned.

Jain resigned on Saturday after the recent Adani takeover of the company in November 2022. He announced his resignation on his official Twitter page amid allegations of fraud on the Adani Group by US-based Hindenburg Research.

“Hi all. An amazing, nearly three-decade-long run at NDTV comes to an end today. The decision to resign wasn’t easy, but .. it is what it is. More later.(sic),” he tweeted.

Jain’s resignation came months after former senior NDTV India journalist Ravish Kumar resigned from his post in November.

The Adani takeover

Last year, on November 30,2022, the Adani group gained full control of NDTV after it acquired most of the founders – Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy's – stakes at a premium of almost 17 percent over the rate it paid to minority shareholders of the firm. The official announcement came in August 23, three months before the takeover.

As Adani formally took over the company on November 30, 2022, Prannoy and Radhika Roy submitted their resignation from the board of directors, even after claims by Gautam Adani that he had requested the Roys to continue serving as the network’s chair in an interview with a western media.

A day after Roy’s resignation, on November 30, 2022, senior journalist Ravish Kumar also announced his resignation with the company with immediate effect. Announcing his resignation through his official YouTube channel an emotional but composed Ravish said that the ecosystem and atmosphere for journalism are being destroyed.

“At this time, I don’t want to say anything about my organisation,” Kumar said. “Because when one is emotional, one is not objective. I have spent 26-27 years in NDTV. A journey like that has many ups and downs,” Ravish said in his YouTube video.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)