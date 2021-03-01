After PM Modi takes COVID shot, SBI commits Rs 11 crore to support Government's vaccination drive

In order to support next phase of government’s COVID-19 vaccination drive, State Bank of India (SBI) has decided to contribute Rs 11 crore to the PM CARES Fund.

Last year, SBI had committed 0.25 per cent of its annual profit to support the fight against COVID-19 and also made significant contribution in the form of supply of masks, sanitisers among others to the needy. Additionally, SBI employees in their effort to support the nation in the unprecedented times had contributed Rs 107 crore to the PM CARES Fund.

Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI said, “It is at times of adversity that the true form of unity is tested, and we all can take pride in the efforts that our nation has put in to fight the pandemic. The fight against the pandemic is not yet over, and as a responsible Corporate Citizen, we consider it our duty to support the government's efforts to vaccinate all. I request everyone to come forward and help in whatever way they can to ensure a successful vaccination drive.”

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he has taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. He later appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated.