Assamese gamosa, nurses from Kerala and Puducherry: In PM's vaccination photo, many see poll reminders

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi got innoculated against COVID-19 on Monday, social media users cannot stop talking about the same. And while a large section of political leaders and ordinary netizens are talking about how this will help dispel vaccine hesitancy, others are far more concerned by the optics of it all.

As numerous Twitter users have pointed out, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sported an Assamese Gamosa slung around the PM's neck as he got inoculated, And as numerous news reports reminded, the healthcare workers who vaccinated him had hailed from Puducherry and Kerala.

News agency ANI reported that Sister P Niveda, from Puducherry had administered Covaxin to PM Modi, adding that the second nurse was from Kerala. And while many are bemused by the details, others are convinced that this is a carefully crafted election campaign strategy. Not to mention, he chose to take a 'made in India' vaccine.

"PM Modi was wearing gamcha/gamosa of Assam when he took vaccine. The nurse who vaccinated him was from Puducherry. No one can defeat our PM Modi when it comes to campaigning without actual campaign," said one Twitter user.

"Significant message by PM Narendra Modi ahead of #BattleForTheStates. Sister P Niveda, from Puducherry administered COVAXIN...Kerala Nurse Rosamma Anil was also present...Modi also wearing Assamese Gamucha...His long beard reminds you of Tagore in Bengal," jibed another.