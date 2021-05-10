After Hero MotoCorp, Maruti, Honda, MG Motor, now Yamaha Motor suspends production

Japanese two-wheeler maker Yamaha on Monday announced suspension of operations at its two India plants - at Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu and Surajpur in Uttar Pradesh -- between May 15 and May 31 due to Covid-19 spread.

Other companies, including Maruti Suzuki India, Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra & Mahindra, MG Motor India, Toyota, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), and Suzuki Motorcycle India have already announced the temporary suspension of manufacturing operations.

In a statement, Yamaha said after a comprehensive review of the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country, it was decided to suspend manufacturing operations at its two plants in India.

"The step has been taken to support the government in its fight against Covid-19 and break the chain of Covid-19 transmission.

In the current scenario, the health and safety of its employees is the top priority for the company," India Yamaha Motor said.

The employees working at the corporate office and area offices shall work from home to preserve business continuity while providing the best possible support to customers and business partners.

The two plants with an installed capacity of 1.75 million units per annum employ about 9,000 workers (permanent and casual). The production for domestic and export market is about 9-10 lakh per annum.

The world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, Hero MotoCorp had halted operation of its manufacturing facilities across India, its Global Parts Center (GPC)in Neemrana and the R&D facility – the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur until May 1. But now the automaker decided to extend their temporary closure till May 9, 2021.

On May 6, Honda Cars India said it is advancing maintenance shutdown at its Rajasthan-based manufacturing plant by around ten days in the wake of second wave of COVID.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Ltd had announced that it will also carry out annual maintenance at its two factories in Bidadi on the outskirts of Bengaluru between April 26 and May 14.

MG Motor, which has a manufacturing unit at Halol in Gujarat also said it is shutting it down for 7 days to help break the chain of COVID-19.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) announced that it has decided to advance maintenance shutdown at its two Haryana-based manufacturing plants by a month, from May 1 to 9.

On May 3, Mahindra & Mahindra announced to advance the annual maintenance plant shutdown of its automotive division to this month. The maintenance of four working days was originally scheduled for June 2021.

(With input from agencies)