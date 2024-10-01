After A Cataclysmic End To September, Sensex & Nifty Begin October On A Positive Note In Green

After a forgettable day on September 30, the Indian markets opened on Tuesday, October 1 in Green, with minor gains. The Sensex began the day at 84,610.51, up by 310.73 points or 0.37 per cent, and the Nifty at 25,901.75, up by 90.90 points or 0.35 per cent.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading high at 53,181.10, also up by 203.00 points, or 0.38 per cent.

From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and L&T were among the major gainers in the morning session, whereas NTPC, JSW Steel and Tata Steel were among the laggards.

From the Nifty tranche, Power Grid, Wipro and NTPC were among the gainers, while Bajaj Finaance, HDFC Life and Titan were among the losers.

The Indian rupee opened at 83.81 against the dollar.

Markets on Monday

The stock markets ended the last day of September with colossal damages. Both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty drowned in deep red.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed the day at 84,299.78, 1.49 per cent or 1,272.07 points lower. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended in red, declining by 368.10 points or 1.41 per cent, closing at 25,810.85.

Gainers and Losers

On Monday, Amongst the handful of gainers, JSW steel gained over 2 per cent, Tata Steel and NTPC rose by over 1 per cent.

Axis bank and Reliance Industries were the biggest losers, with a decline of over 3 per cent. Mahindra & Mahindra and ICICI Bank slumped by over 2 per cent.

Energy and International Markets

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) increased by 0.15 per cent to USD 68.27 a barrel at 07:46 IST. Brent crude prices also increased by 0.20 per cent to USD 71.84 a barrel at 07:46 IST.

On Monday, both S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw a collective jump in their numbers; meanwhile, Dow Jones Industrial Average also saw a rise its value, with marginal gains.

The S&P 500 closed at 5,762.48, gaining 0.42 per cent or 24.31 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 42,330.15 with miniscule gains of 0.041 per cent or 17.15 points.

Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite saw a jump of 0.38 per cent or 69.58 points, to reach 18,189.17.

The Asian indices started the day with robustness, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 1.35 per cent to reach 38,431.90, at the opening of the day's trade. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index surged by 2.43 per cent to jump to 21,133.68 points. South Korea’s KOSPI, on the other hand, got off to bad start, as it observed a drop, stumbling by 2.13 per cent to reach 2,593.27.