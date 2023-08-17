Aflac Partners With LTIMindtree For Digital Transformation In Application Modernization And Cloud Migration

Digital Transformation In Application Modernization And Cloud Migration | Image: LTIMindtree (Representative)

LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has been selected by Aflac Incorporated, a Fortune 500 company and the largest provider of supplemental insurance in the United States, to digitally transform the organization by leveraging the cloud-native services of Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company on Thursday announced through an exchange filing.

As part of the engagement, LTIMindtree will rearchitect Aflac’s on-prem applications that are currently deployed on an out-of-support-platform. The cloud-first approach on AWS solution, built on reusable UI components and common business functionalities as services, will capitalize on the salient features of AWS tools such as Amazon CloudFront, AWS Key Management Service (KMS), AWS Secrets Manager, and Serverless components like Lambda to ensure that the solution design is in line with the AWS Well-Architected Framework, which is also secure and reliable.

“In its current growth phase, Aflac is accelerating its digital transformation efforts, augmenting traditional in-person, independent agent/franchise business with a more digitally nuanced, seamless experience, which caters to the demand of stakeholders in real-time and securely,” said Polly Fabry, Director, Emerging Technologies, Aflac Incorporated.

“Powered by LTIMindtree’s comprehensive end-to-end cloud migration expertise and factory-based delivery model and AWS’ flexibility, scalability and reliability, we are confident in moving above operational challenges, including competition to deliver greater visibility, performance efficiency, cost optimization and services without any disruption,” said Sudhir Chaturvedi, President & Executive Board Member, LTIMindtree.

Moving to AWS will protect Aflac from security risk and positively impact its users, including the agent community. The applications are designed to follow the WCAG 2.1 guidelines, making it accessible to a wider audience. The Disaster Recovery capability has improved availability and uptime by more than 50 percent. Migration to AWS has reduced Total Cost of Ownership by over 20 percent and overall reduction in application hosting cost by over 30 percent.

The shares of LTIMindtree on Thursday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 5,091, down by 2.06 percent.

