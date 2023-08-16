Aeroflex Industries Sets Price Band At ₹102 To ₹108

Asad Daud, Managing Director, Aeroflex Industries with products display at IPO Press Confernce |

Mumbai-based Aeroflex Industries Ltd, is a manufacturer of environment friendly Metallic Flexible Flow Solution products, catering to global markets has fixed the price band at ₹ 102 to ₹ 108 per Equity Share for its maiden public offer. The initial public offering (“IPO” or “Offer”) of the Company will open on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, for subscription and closes on Thursday, August 24, 2023. Investors can bid for a minimum of 130 Equity Shares and in multiples of 130 Equity Shares thereafter.

The Public Issue of face value of ₹2 per Equity Share comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 162 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) up to 17.5 million equity shares.

The Company through its IPO will fetch Rs 340.5 crore - Rs 351 crore at the lower and upper end of the price band.

Promoters of the company, in consultation with the lead bankers to the issue, sold 8.69 million equity shares or 7.6% stake and raised Rs 76.14 crore in a Pre-IPO placement from institutional investors, including Ashish Kacholia, Bengal Finance and Investment Private Limited, Mitul Prafulbhai Mehta, Samedh Trinity Partners, Jagdish Master, Shyamsundar Basudev Agarwal, VPK Global Ventures Fund, Rajnikkumar Sureshbhai Savaliya HUF, Rosy Blue (India) Private Limited, Carnelian Structural Shift Fund.

Aeroflex exports its products to more than 80 countries including Europe, USA and others, generating more than 80% of its revenue from exports. Aeroflex’s solutions find applications in a wide spectrum of industries for controlled flow of all forms of substances including air, liquid and solid. The Company’s manufacturing facility and NABL accredited R&D lab are situated at Taloja, Navi Mumbai.

For Fiscal 2023, Aeroflex generated consolidated revenue from operations of Rs. 269.4 crores. The Company had EBITDA of Rs. 54 crores and EBITDA margin of 20.05%. The Company’s profit after tax for Fiscal 2023 was Rs. 30.1 crores with PAT margin of 11.19%. The Company’s Return on Equity (RoE) and Return on Capital Employed (RoCE) was 26.43% and 31.91% for Fiscal 2023.

Flexible flow solutions play a critical role in transfer of substances (air, liquid and solid) in any industrial or commercial ecosystem, connecting the origin and end points of various processes. The Company offers its products under more than 1,700 SKUs (Stock Keeping Units). The Company has recently developed products made of bronze as well and has a pipeline of more than 55 products as on date. Given the complexity of the research and product development, varying product applications, necessary technical expertise, precision involved, lengthy and stringent customer qualification processes, Aeroflex’s business model poses significant entry barriers (to new entrants) as well as exit barriers (to existing customers).

Pantomath Capital Advisors Private Limited is the sole book running lead manager and Link Intime India Private Limited is the Registrar to the Offer. The Equity Shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

