 PhonePe Signs MoU With SIDBI To Offer Digital Solution Through Udyam Assist Platform, Empowering Micro Enterprises & Merchants
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPhonePe Signs MoU With SIDBI To Offer Digital Solution Through Udyam Assist Platform, Empowering Micro Enterprises & Merchants

PhonePe Signs MoU With SIDBI To Offer Digital Solution Through Udyam Assist Platform, Empowering Micro Enterprises & Merchants

Merchants will soon be able to avail the facility on the PhonePe Business app.The Udyam Assist Platform (UAP), launched in January 2023 by SIDBI under the Ministry of MSME's Formalisation Project, facilitates online registration for IMEs.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 12:37 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Fintech major PhonePe on Wednesday signed an MoU with SIDBI to offer an end-to-end digital solution through the Udyam Assist Platform (UAP) to empower micro enterprises and merchants.The collaboration aims to formalise Informal Micro Enterprises (IMEs) across India by providing them with digital-first Udyam Assist registration, which enables them to access benefits including government schemes, credit facilities, and the broader digital payments ecosystem.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Jitan Ram Manjhi."Our partnership with SIDBI will unlock access to government schemes, credit facilities, and crucial benefits for MSMEs and will help contribute to India's economic vision.

Read Also
Yamaha To Pass GST Cut Benefit To Customers From September 22, Joins Major Brands TVS, Bajaj Auto &...
article-image

Through PhonePe's user-friendly and efficient, end-to-end digital solution, we're not just facilitating registration, we are translating the vision of empowering small and micro businesses into a seamless digital reality," PhonePe Pending CEO Hemant Gala said.

Merchants will soon be able to avail the facility on the PhonePe Business app.The Udyam Assist Platform (UAP), launched in January 2023 by SIDBI under the Ministry of MSME's Formalisation Project, facilitates online registration for IMEs.

FPJ Shorts
Video: Elderly Muslim Men Returning From Umrah, Stripped Off Skull Caps, Forced To Bow At Delhi Temple Over 'Urination' Claim; Accused Issues Apology
Video: Elderly Muslim Men Returning From Umrah, Stripped Off Skull Caps, Forced To Bow At Delhi Temple Over 'Urination' Claim; Accused Issues Apology
Bangladesh Revives Student Politics: DUCSU Elections Held After 6-Year Gap
Bangladesh Revives Student Politics: DUCSU Elections Held After 6-Year Gap
X-Men Actor James McAvoy Punched By Drunk Stranger At Toronto Bar After California Schemin' Premiere At TIFF 2025
X-Men Actor James McAvoy Punched By Drunk Stranger At Toronto Bar After California Schemin' Premiere At TIFF 2025
PhonePe Signs MoU With SIDBI To Offer Digital Solution Through Udyam Assist Platform, Empowering Micro Enterprises & Merchants
PhonePe Signs MoU With SIDBI To Offer Digital Solution Through Udyam Assist Platform, Empowering Micro Enterprises & Merchants

Udyam Assist Platform has emerged as a major driver for the formalisation of non-GST registered Informal Micro Enterprises, YM Kumari, Chief General Manager, Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) said.The platform enabled issue of Udyam Assist Certificates to more than 2.75 crore small businesses over a period of over 2 years.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PhonePe Signs MoU With SIDBI To Offer Digital Solution Through Udyam Assist Platform, Empowering...

PhonePe Signs MoU With SIDBI To Offer Digital Solution Through Udyam Assist Platform, Empowering...

Royal Enfield Cuts 350cc Bike Prices By Up to ₹22,000, Hero MotoCorp Slashes Models By Up to...

Royal Enfield Cuts 350cc Bike Prices By Up to ₹22,000, Hero MotoCorp Slashes Models By Up to...

GST Scheme To Benefit 1 Lakh Farmers, Government Extends Deadline For Purchasing Tractors & Farm...

GST Scheme To Benefit 1 Lakh Farmers, Government Extends Deadline For Purchasing Tractors & Farm...

'To Please Trump, Cotton Farmers Across The Country Have Been Put At Risk', Kejriwal Slams India-US...

'To Please Trump, Cotton Farmers Across The Country Have Been Put At Risk', Kejriwal Slams India-US...

India Augments 3.8 GW Of Solar Open Access Capacity, Maharashtra Contributes 30% Of Total...

India Augments 3.8 GW Of Solar Open Access Capacity, Maharashtra Contributes 30% Of Total...