 India To Stay Above 6% Growth Over Next Three Years: Fitch Ratings 'Global Economic Outlook’
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia To Stay Above 6% Growth Over Next Three Years: Fitch Ratings 'Global Economic Outlook’

India To Stay Above 6% Growth Over Next Three Years: Fitch Ratings 'Global Economic Outlook’

Domestic demand will be the key driver of growth, as strong real income dynamics support consumer spending and looser financial conditions should feed through to investment, said the report.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 01:16 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: India is showing resilience amid geo-political uncertainties and is projected to stay above 6 per cent growth over the next three years -- amid a raised outlook of 6.9 per cent growth in current fiscal -- according to the latest Fitch Ratings’ ‘Global Economic Outlook’ released on Wednesday.

On the back of the Q2 2025 outturn (7.8 per cent growth), Fitch has revised up its forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2026 (FY26) to 6.9 per cent from 6.5 per cent in the June report. Domestic demand will be the key driver of growth, as strong real income dynamics support consumer spending and looser financial conditions should feed through to investment, said the report.

Read Also
GST Exemption For Aviation Sector To Reduce Training Equipment Expense; 5% Flat Rate On Drones
article-image

According to the Fitch note, annual growth in India is likely to hit 6.3 per cent in FY27 and with the economy operating slightly above its potential, “we expect growth will edge down to 6.2 per cent in FY28”. “We still expect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to cut rates by 25bp towards the end of the year, as it assesses the impact of the policy loosening already implemented, and that rates will stay there until end-2026.

We expect the RBI to start raising rates in 2027,” said the report. The global rating agency raised its 2025 world growth forecast slightly to 2.4 per cent, helped by stronger data from China and the eurozone, but warned that the US economy is showing clearer signs of slowing.

FPJ Shorts
'Murder By State': Lady Riding On Scooter Loses Balance Due To Pothole On Mangalore Highway, Gets Crushed To Death By Passing Truck; Video
'Murder By State': Lady Riding On Scooter Loses Balance Due To Pothole On Mangalore Highway, Gets Crushed To Death By Passing Truck; Video
Nirav Modi LoU Case: CBI Court Discharges Former PNB Executive K V Brahmaji Rao
Nirav Modi LoU Case: CBI Court Discharges Former PNB Executive K V Brahmaji Rao
'Situation In India Also Not Good, Everyone Should Be Cautious': Shiv Sena (UBT) Sanjay Raut Amid Nepal Protests
'Situation In India Also Not Good, Everyone Should Be Cautious': Shiv Sena (UBT) Sanjay Raut Amid Nepal Protests
SEBI Eases IPO Rules: Startup Founders Can Retain Employee Stock Options Granted A Year Before Filing
SEBI Eases IPO Rules: Startup Founders Can Retain Employee Stock Options Granted A Year Before Filing

China’s growth forecast has been revised upward to 4.7 per cent (from 4.2 per cent in Fitch’s earlier June forecast), the eurozone’s to 1.1 per cent (from 0.8 per cent), and America’s to 1.6 per cent (from 1.5 per cent). For 2026, global growth is pegged at 2.3 per cent. “Greater clarity about US tariff hikes does not alter the fact that they are huge and will reduce global growth.

And evidence of a slowdown in the US is now appearing in the hard data; it’s no longer just in the sentiment surveys,” according to Brian Coulton, Chief Economist at Fitch. The global rating agency expects the Federal Reserve to deliver two rate cuts of 25 basis points each in September and December, followed by three more in 2026. Fitch also expects price pressures to build later in 2025 in the US, curbing real wage growth and weakening consumer demand as job growth is already slowing.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Yamaha Ends Bike Production In Pakistan, Customers Assured Of Parts & Service

Yamaha Ends Bike Production In Pakistan, Customers Assured Of Parts & Service

Late Former Prime Minister & Renowned Economist Dr Manmohan Singh Conferred P V Narasimha Rao...

Late Former Prime Minister & Renowned Economist Dr Manmohan Singh Conferred P V Narasimha Rao...

This Mumbai Businessman Was Once Four-Times Richer Than King Khan, But Then...

This Mumbai Businessman Was Once Four-Times Richer Than King Khan, But Then...

E-Visas Rope In 82% Indians, UAE, Vietnam, Indonesia, Hong Kong, & Egypt, Leading Travel...

E-Visas Rope In 82% Indians, UAE, Vietnam, Indonesia, Hong Kong, & Egypt, Leading Travel...

India To Stay Above 6% Growth Over Next Three Years: Fitch Ratings 'Global Economic Outlook’

India To Stay Above 6% Growth Over Next Three Years: Fitch Ratings 'Global Economic Outlook’