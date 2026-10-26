Aequs Ltd Reports Strong Q2, H1 Revenue Growth; Aerospace Order Book Touches USD 1.1 Billion

Aequs Ltd |

Mumbai: Aequs Limited reported a 45 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenue from operations to ₹409.1 crore for the second quarter ended 30 September 2026. The company’s revenue for the first half of fiscal year 2027 rose by 50 per cent YoY to ₹804.6 crore.

Financial Highlights

Consolidated net loss for Q2 FY27 narrowed to ₹52.2 crore from ₹53.2 crore in Q1 FY27. For H1 FY27, the consolidated net loss stood at ₹105.4 crore, compared to a net loss of ₹16.7 crore a year earlier.

EBITDA Performance

Reported consolidated EBITDA for Q2 FY27 was ₹24.5 crore, a 14 per cent sequential increase but a 45 per cent decrease YoY. H1 FY27 EBITDA was ₹46 crore.

JV Contribution

Including proportionate joint venture contributions, Q2 revenue reached ₹448 crore, a 44 per cent YoY increase and 4 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) rise. EBITDA with JV contributions was ₹33.1 crore, down 36 per cent YoY and up 8 per cent QoQ. H1 revenue with JV contributions was ₹878.1 crore, up 48 per cent YoY, while EBITDA stood at ₹63.8 crore.

Aerospace Segment

Aerospace revenue grew 44 per cent YoY to ₹351.4 crore in Q2 and 42 per cent YoY to ₹673.6 crore in H1. Aerospace EBITDA increased 24 per cent YoY to ₹78.3 crore and 29 per cent YoY to ₹151.4 crore, respectively.

Consumer Segment

Consumer revenue increased 52 per cent YoY to ₹57.7 crore in Q2 and 107 per cent YoY to ₹131 crore in H1. The EBITDA loss widened to ₹40.1 crore in Q2 from ₹36.1 crore in Q1, with an H1 loss of ₹76.3 crore.

Read Also Aequs Ltd Reports ₹53.23 Crore Consolidated Loss In Q1 FY27

Order Book and Capacity

Aequs’ aerospace order book reached USD 1.1 billion (approximately ₹913 crore), marking a 9 per cent QoQ growth. The company added nine Aerospace CNC machines, bringing the segment's total to 229. Annualised machining and moulding capacity increased to 4.93 million hours.

Strategic Investments

The company received a ₹650 crore promoter-group investment through preferential warrants. H1 FY27 capital expenditure stood at ₹159.7 crore.

Leadership Change

Reenah Joseph was appointed Chief Financial Officer.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.