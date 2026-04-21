Aequs Flags Potential Business Impact As Hasbro Plans To Halt Purchase Orders

Aequs disclosed that its wholly owned subsidiary, Aequs Engineered Plastics Private, has received communication from Hasbro indicating its intent to stop placing purchase orders. |

Bengaluru: Aequs is facing a potential shift in a key customer relationship, with early signals pointing to possible business disruption even as formal agreements remain intact.

Customer Signal Emerges

Aequs Limited informed exchanges that Hasbro S A has communicated its intention to cease placing purchase orders with Aequs Engineered Plastics Private Limited, as outlined in the filing on page 1 . The development pertains to an existing supply relationship where Aequs’ subsidiary manufactures and supplies products to Hasbro and its affiliates under a long-standing arrangement.

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Agreement Remains Active

Despite the development, the Master Supply Agreement between the two parties has not been terminated. According to the details in Annexure A on page 2, the agreement was originally executed on March 18, 2016, and later amended on May 12, 2023. The current situation reflects a shift in business intent rather than a formal contractual exit, leaving room for potential renegotiation or continuation under revised terms.

Impact Yet Unclear

The company has indicated that the financial and operational impact of this development is still being evaluated. Since purchase orders drive actual revenue realization under such agreements, the proposed halt could affect future business volumes. However, Aequs clarified that discussions with Hasbro are ongoing, suggesting that the outcome remains uncertain at this stage.

Strategic Response Underway

Aequs has initiated engagement with Hasbro to understand the rationale and explore possible next steps. The company’s response indicates an effort to manage customer relationships proactively while assessing alternatives. The absence of a definitive termination provides flexibility, but also introduces uncertainty around future order flow and revenue visibility.

The disclosure highlights how shifts in customer procurement strategies can influence supplier outlooks, particularly in specialized manufacturing segments where relationships are often long-term but volume-dependent. Aequs’ next steps will likely hinge on the outcome of ongoing discussions and its ability to either retain the business or offset potential losses through diversification.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s regulatory filing document and does not include external sources or independent verification.