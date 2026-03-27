Aequs Signs MoU To Invest ₹2,856 Crores In Karnataka Expansion Over Five Years

Aequs Limited has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Karnataka on March 26, 2026. |

Belagavi: Aequs is doubling down on its manufacturing footprint in Karnataka, aligning with the state’s push to scale aerospace and consumer electronics production through industrial clusters and policy support.

Aequs will invest approximately Rs 2,856 Crores, including prior investments, to scale operations across two key hubs. The expansion will focus on aerospace precision engineering products in its Special Economic Zone in Belagavi and consumer electronics enclosures in Hubballi clusters. This move signals a significant capacity build-out over a defined five-year timeline starting FY 2026.

The company is balancing its growth strategy between aerospace and electronics manufacturing. While Belagavi will remain a core base for high-precision aerospace components, Hubballi’s Itigatti and Gamanagatti industrial areas will cater to durable goods and electronics enclosures. This dual focus spreads operational risk while tapping into high-growth sectors domestically.

The Karnataka government will play a facilitative role, helping Aequs secure approvals, registrations, and incentives under prevailing policies. The company expects smoother coordination across departments, enabling faster project execution and access to utilities. The agreement reflects a structured approach to reducing regulatory friction for large-scale industrial investments.

The investment underscores Aequs’ intent to deepen its manufacturing ecosystem within Karnataka. By leveraging existing infrastructure and expanding through subsidiaries, the company is positioning itself to capture rising demand in aerospace and electronics. The planned investments also align with broader industrial cluster development in the state.

Aequs’s secretary and compliance officer, Ravi Mallikarjun Hugar, confirmed the disclosure as part of regulatory requirements, reinforcing the strategic importance of the agreement. The MoU sets the stage for a multi-year expansion backed by state support, with Aequs aiming to scale production capabilities while strengthening its role in India’s manufacturing value chain.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s regulatory filing dated March 26, 2026, and does not include independent verification or external analysis.